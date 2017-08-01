close
Indian eves' skipper Mithali Raj presented BMW car by V Chamundeswaranath in Hyderabad

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 1, 2017 - 13:27
Indian eves&#039; skipper Mithali Raj presented BMW car by V Chamundeswaranath in Hyderabad
ANI Photo

New Delhi: Businessman V Chamundeswaranath fulfilled his promise of gifting BMW to Indian women's team skipper Mithali Raj on Tuesday, as a reward for her team's performance in the recently concluded Women's World Cup in England.

"Mithali has been a great influence on Indian cricket. The way she has led the side is remarkable. For a number of years she has been the leading light of the Indian women's cricket," Chamundeswaranath had told TOI during an interview.

"Our girls are performing quite well. We need to encourage women's cricket in a big way. I think with their brilliant show in England they have brought a lot of attention to the women's game. More girls will be inspired to take up cricket now," Chamundeswaranath said on India's performance in England.

The businessman today completed his promise by presenting Mithali with a BMW car in Hyderabad.

Chamundeswaranath had ealier gifted a BMW each to India's star performers at the 2016 Rio Olympics. PV Sindhu (Badminton Singles silver medallist), Sakshi Malik ( Women's Wrestling bronze medallist), Dipa Karmarkar ( Women's Gymnastics 4th spot finish) and Pullela Gopichand (Badminton coach) – were among the recipients

TAGS

Mithali RajV ChamundeswaranathBMWWomen's World Cupwomen's cricket teamcricket news

