Indian fans compare Ravi Shastri to Manmohan Singh, say former team director is Virat Kohli's 'stooge'

New Delhi: The hunt for India's next coach, which has become a circus in itself, got its political overtone after reports of Ravi Shastri joining the fray despite his stated apprehensions to stand in the queue again hit the stand. Strange it may read, but fans have invoked Manmohan Singh's name to compare the former Prime Minister to Shastri for obvious reasons.

Shastri, who was at the helm of things before the arrival of Anil Kumble as Team India coach, has been in the mix despite being on the sidelines, for his assumed rapport with skipper Virat Kohli. But the former team director was apprehensive to apply for the post, and had reportedly said he will not apply for the sake of it, but will do so only if he is given a guarantee that he will be handed the job.

Then, on Monday, Shastri confirmed that he will be applying for the top job. To the fans, who are keeping a close eye on the proceedings, found the development not bit strange, and were quick to come up with Monmohan Singh-Sonia Gandhi equation. Singh, despite being the PM of the country, often drew flak for becoming a political pawn in the hands of Gandhis. He was accused of remaining silent on key issues during his 10-year tenure as the country's leader.

A similar narrative is being played out as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) seeks a new coach. It's pertinent to mention that many have questioned the captain's role in ending Kumble's productive reign as India coach, saying he was against Jumbo's authoritative and demanding role. It's no secret that Kumble's style of functioning stood in contrast to Shastri's, which was preferred by Kohli.

Here are some of the tweets on the topic:

Ravi Shastri To Apply For Team India's Head Coach Position. Team India Ready To Get Its Manmohan Singh. RT If You Don't Want Him. pic.twitter.com/wgIPRzZqAf — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) June 27, 2017

Making Ravi Shastri head coach was Virat Kohli's wish from Day1 A Manmohan Singh to Kohli's Sonia Gandhi, Ravi Shastri is as useless as MMS — DR SHERLOCKED (@Legen_dary) June 27, 2017

O please not again...

We don't want Manmohan singh in Indian cricket..

We already have one in politics..

Ravi Shastri — Kajol (@kajol_0714) June 27, 2017

Choosing Ravi Shastri doesn't give India a coach. It gives Kohli a servant, protection and a mouthpiece. — Ravi Dennistri (@DennisCricket_) June 27, 2017

Ravi Shastri is interested to become the head coach of men's cricket team. Finally, Kohli to get the stooge he was demanding for so long — Debarati Majumder (@debarati_m) June 27, 2017

Shastri was Kohli's preferred coach, but unluckily, the Kohli-Shastri team failed as the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VV Laxman installed Kumble as the head coach last June.

Meanwhile, reports of batting great Tendulkar himself personally requesting Shastri to consider applying for the top job emerged on Wednesday.