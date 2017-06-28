close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Indian fans compare Ravi Shastri to Manmohan Singh, say former team director is Virat Kohli's 'stooge'

Meanwhile, reports of batting great Sachin Tendulkar himself personally requesting Shastri to consider applying for the top job emerged on Wednesday.

By Zee Media Bureau | Reuters| Last Updated: Wednesday, June 28, 2017 - 19:51
Indian fans compare Ravi Shastri to Manmohan Singh, say former team director is Virat Kohli&#039;s &#039;stooge&#039;

New Delhi: The hunt for India's next coach, which has become a circus in itself, got its political overtone after reports of Ravi Shastri joining the fray despite his stated apprehensions to stand in the queue again hit the stand. Strange it may read, but fans have invoked Manmohan Singh's name to compare the former Prime Minister to Shastri for obvious reasons.

Shastri, who was at the helm of things before the arrival of Anil Kumble as Team India coach, has been in the mix despite being on the sidelines, for his assumed rapport with skipper Virat Kohli. But the former team director was apprehensive to apply for the post, and had reportedly said he will not apply for the sake of it, but will do so only if he is given a guarantee that he will be handed the job.

Then, on Monday, Shastri confirmed that he will be applying for the top job. To the fans, who are keeping a close eye on the proceedings, found the development not bit strange, and were quick to come up with Monmohan Singh-Sonia Gandhi equation. Singh, despite being the PM of the country, often drew flak for becoming a political pawn in the hands of Gandhis. He was accused of remaining silent on key issues during his 10-year tenure as the country's leader.

A similar narrative is being played out as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) seeks a new coach. It's pertinent to mention that many have questioned the captain's role in ending Kumble's productive reign as India coach, saying he was against Jumbo's authoritative and demanding role. It's no secret that Kumble's style of functioning stood in contrast to Shastri's, which was preferred by Kohli.

Here are some of the tweets on the topic:

Shastri was Kohli's preferred coach, but unluckily, the Kohli-Shastri team failed as the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VV Laxman installed Kumble as the head coach last June.

Meanwhile, reports of batting great Tendulkar himself personally requesting Shastri to consider applying for the top job emerged on Wednesday.

TAGS

Ravi ShastriVirat KohliManmohan SinghPrime MinisterAnil KumbleIndia CoachBCCISachin tendulkarSourav GangulyVV Laxmancricket news

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

Teen-sensation Rashid Khan has England in a spin, but red-tapism leaves Afghan spinner&#039;s county participation in balance
cricket

Teen-sensation Rashid Khan has England in a spin, but red-t...

Indian Super League gets recognition from AFC, two national leagues now
Football

Indian Super League gets recognition from AFC, two national...

Suspended wrestler Narsingh Yadav questions Sushil Kumar&#039;s appointment as national observer
Other Sports

Suspended wrestler Narsingh Yadav questions Sushil Kumar...

KL Rahul changes Twitter display name to support skater Nishchay Luthra; Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant also pledge alliance
cricket

KL Rahul changes Twitter display name to support skater Nis...

Real Madrid transfers: Cristiano Ronaldo likely to stay, Kylian Mbappe chase may be premature, says Florentino Perez
Football

Real Madrid transfers: Cristiano Ronaldo likely to stay, Ky...

Confederations Cup semi-final 2: Penalty kings Germany confident to see-off Mexico test
Football

Confederations Cup semi-final 2: Penalty kings Germany conf...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video