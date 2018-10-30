हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India vs West Indies

Indian fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed reprimanded by ICC for aggressive Samuels send-off

Ahmed turned towards Marlon Samuels after dismissing him and shouted several times, which has been deemed "capable of provoking a reaction" by the ICC. 

Indian fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed reprimanded by ICC for aggressive Samuels send-off
Image Credits: Twitter/@ICC

Indian fast-bowler Khaleel Ahmed was handed an official warning along with a demerit point by the ICC after his aggressive send-off of West Indies batsman Marlon Samuels during the fourth one-day international (ODI) between India and the West Indies on Monday.  

Ahmed, who played a crucial role in India's massive victory by a margin of 224 runs, picking figures of 3 for 13, reacted aggressively after dismissing Samuels who handed a catch to Rohit Sharma in slips during the 14th over.

The 20-year-old turned towards the batsman and shouted several times, which has been deemed "capable of provoking a reaction" by the ICC in a statement released on Tuesday. 

Ahmed is guilty of violating article 2.5 of the ICC's Code of Conduct which relates to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an international match”.

The fast-bowler has accepted the sanction proposed by match-referee Chris Broad, following the charges levelled by on-field umpires Ian Gould and Anil Chaudhary, fourth umpire Chettithody Shamshuddin and third umpire Paul Wilson. 

