Indian Navy issues arrest warrant against Haryana cricketer Deepak Punia: Report

New Delhi: Haryana allrounder and Acting Petty Officer of the Indian Navy, Deepak Punia, faces trouble as an arrest warrant has allegedly been issued against him by the Navy for playing without obtaining an NOC (no-objection certificate), The Indian Express reported on Friday.

The newspaper reports that the warrant was issued on October 24, in which Commodore MMS Shergil, Commanding Officer of INS Angre, has authorised the Haryana and Mumbai Police, along with the “Naval Provost Marshal, Commodore Bureau of Sailors” in Mumbai and “DNPM Delhi Area (INS India)” to arrest Punia.

“Such being an offence against Navy Act 1957, and you are to bring the said Deepak Punia, AG PO (US), 237169-Y, on board the said ship or some other Indian Naval Ship to answer for the said offence and to be further dealt with according to law,” the warrant reportedly reads.

The report further adds that Punia received the warrant after playing two matches for Haryana in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season.

The 24-year-old moved to Haryana only this season having played for Saurashtra for two seasons and has been employed by the Services since 2014. He has also played the Indian Premier League for Mumbai Indians.

Meanwhile, Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) shot a letter to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) asking for termination of Punia's NOC.

“It has come to our notice that players taken NOC for 2016-17 are being allowed by BCCI to use the same NOC for the current season … In this regard, it has been reported that Deepak Punia is continuing with old NOC … hence it is requested that Deepak Punia be reverted back to his parent department.” the letter from SSCB Secretary, Satyavrat Sheoran, reads per The Indian Express.

The BCCI apparently replied: “Punia has fulfilled the NOC (from Saurashtra) formalities and on the basis of which we had allowed him to play for Haryana.”

Punia told the newspaper that he had informed his officer and submitted a leave application since he can't play while on duty; however, his request for an extension of leave was not okayed.

“I had informed my officer that I am representing Haryana this season. I was told that I can’t play while on duty and if I want to play for a different state, I should take leave and then play. So I submitted my application for 30 days' leave and later applied for an extension. My officers told me the extension would not be granted. I was told to return or else they (Navy) would issue an arrest warrant. Aur phir unhone arrest warrant seedha nikal diya (and then they issued an arrest warrant right away).”