Indian players turn philosophical after 4-1 win over Australia

Team India will now gear up for the three-match T20I series against Steve Smith's men which kick starts from October 7 with the first match being played in Ranchi.  

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, October 2, 2017 - 18:15
Indian players turn philosophical after 4-1 win over Australia
PTI

New Delhi: Riding on a blistering 125-run knock by Rohit Sharma, Team India wrapped up the fifth and final ODI in Nagpur, on Sunday with a comprehensive seven-wicket win over Australia. Ergo, the hosts finished off the five-match ODI series 4-1 and regained their top honour in the ICC ODI Team Rankings.

They started off their campaign with a comfortable 26-run win in a rain-truncated Chennai ODI which witnessed all-rounder Hardik Pandya notch up his career-best score of 83 runs. Team India continued with their winning spree in Kolkata and then in Indore as the hosts climbed atop in the Team Rankings chart.

But the Aussies pulled off a stunner in Bengaluru with David Warner striking a masterclass in his 100th ODI game. As painful as it may sound – the team lost their bid to register a record 10th successive ODI wins and also failed to keep the No.1 rank to themselves. The home team fought back hard in the final showdown at VCA Stadium on Sunday to finish off the series 4-1 and as the No.1 ODI side.

Post their victory, few of the team members took to Twitter to tweet words of happiness and joy about their victory over Australia, which more or like sounded philosophical.

Here are the few tweets...

TAGS

India vs AustraliaRohit SharamHardik PandyaJasprit BumrahVirat KohliSteve Smithcricket news

