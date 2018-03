Indian Premier League 2018: Full schedule and venues

New Delhi: Mumbai Indians will start the defence of their Indian Premier League (IPL) title against two-time winners Chennai Super Kings on April 7 in the league's 11th season that will see 60 matches and culminate on May 27.

Matches will be played at nine venues across 51 days. The Eliminator and Qualifier 2 have not been assigned a particular venue yet but the Qualifier 1 and the final will be played at the Wankhede Stadium.

The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai and the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur will host home games of Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals, respectively, as the two franchises make a return to the league after serving two-year suspension in a corruption case.

Kings XI Punjab will share Indore and Mohali as their home base, playing three and four matches respectively at the two venues.

Full schedule (all timings IST)

April 7- MI vs CSK- 8 p.m. - Mumbai

April 8- DD vs KXIP - 4 p.m. - Delhi

April 8 - KKR vs RCB - 8 p.m. - Kolkata

April 9 - SRH vs RR - 8 p.m - Hyderabad

April 10 - CSK vs KKR - 8 p.m. - Chennai

April 11 - RR vs DD 8 p.m. - Jaipur

April 12 - SRH vs MI - 8 p.m. - Hyderabad

April 13 - RCB vs KXIP - 8 p.m. - Bengaluru

April 14 - MI vs DD 4 p.m. - Mumbai

April 14 - KKR vs SRH - 8 p.m. - Kolkata

April 15 - KXIP vs CSK - 8 p.m. - Indore

April 16 - KKR vs DD - 8 p.m. - Kolkata

April 17 - MI vs RCB - 8 p.m. - Mumbai

April 18 - RR vs KKR - 8 p.m. - Jaipur

April 19 - KXIP vs SRH - 8 p.m - Indore

April 20 - CSK vs RR - 8 p.m. - Chennai

April 21 - KKR vs KXIP - 4 p.m. - Kolkata

April 21 - DD vs RCB - 8 p.m. - Delhi

April 22 - SRH vs CSK - 4 p.m. - Hyderabad

April 22 - RR vs MI - 8 p.m. - Jaipur

April 23 - KXIP vs DD - 8 p.m. - Indore

April 24 - MI vs SRH - 8 p.m. - Mumbai

April 25 - RCB vs CSK - 8 p.m. - Bengaluru

April 26 - SRH vs KXIP - 8 p.m. - Hyderabad

April 27 - DD vs KKR - 8 p.m. - Delhi

April 28 - CSK vs MI - 8 p.m. - Chennai

April 29 - RR vs SRH - 4 p.m. - Jaipur

April 29 - RCB vs KKR - 8 p.m. - Bengaluru

April 30 - CSK vs DD - 8 p.m. - Chennai

May 1 - RCB vs MI - 8 p.m. - Bengaluru

May 2 - DD vs RR - 8 p.m. - Delhi

May 3 - KKR vs CSK - 8 p.m. - Kolkata

May 4 - KXIP vs MI - 8 p.m. - Mohali

May 5 - CSK vs RCB - 4 p.m. - Chennai

May 5 - SRH vs DD - 8 p.m. - Hyderabad

May 6 - MI vs KKR - 4 p.m. - Mumbai

May 6 - KXIP vs RR - 8 p.m. - Mohali

May 7 - SRH vs RCB - 8 p.m. - Hyderabad

May 8 - RR vs KXIP - 8 p.m. - Jaipur

May 9 - KKR vs MI - 8 p.m. - Kolkata

May 10 - DD vs SRH - 8 p.m. - Delhi

May 11 - RR vs CSK - 8 p.m. - Jaipur

May 12 - KXIP vs KKR - 4 p.m. - Mohali

May 12 - RCB vs DD - 8 p.m. - Bengaluru

May 13 - MI vs RR - 8 p.m. - Mumbai

May 14 - KXIP vs RCB - 8 p.m. - Mohali

May 15 - KKR vs RR - 8 p.m. - Kolkata

May 16 - MI vs KXIP - 8 p.m. - Mumbai

May 17 - RCB vs SRH - 8 p.m. - Bengaluru

May 18 - DD vs CSK - 8 p.m. - Delhi

May 19 - RR vs RCB - 4 p.m. - Jaipur

May 20 - DD vs MI - 4 p.m. - Delhi

May 20 - CSK vs KXIP - 8 p.m. - Chennai

May 22 - Qualifier 1 - 8 p.m. - Mumbai

May 23 - Eliminator - 8 p.m. - TBC

May 25 - Qualifier 2 - 8 p.m. - TBC

May 27 - Final - 8 p.m. - Mumbai