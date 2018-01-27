Indian Premier League Auction 2018: At Rs 8.8 crore, Krunal Pandya costliest uncapped player in IPL history

Bengaluru: Krunal Pandya on Saturday became the costliest uncapped buy in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history, going for a whopping Rs 8.8 crore to Mumbai Indians as rookie players - both Indian and overseas - turned overnight millionaires in the auction here.

From India's U-19 World Cup stars to domestic and foreign recruits, uncapped players were the sought-after lot for the eight franchises. Little-known Jofra Archer from the West Indies attracted Rs 7.2 crore winning bid from Rajasthan Royals. The 22-year-old all-rounder has had a decent stint for Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash and plays first-class cricket for Sussex in England.

Krunal going to Mumbai was expected but not the astronomical figure he went for, surpassing Pawan Negi who was bought by Delhi Daredevils for Rs 8.5 crore in the 2016 auction. Krunal's base price was Rs 40 lakh.

Mumbai exercised the Right to Match (RTM) for Krunal after a bidding war broke out between Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Krunal remaining at Mumbai also means that he and his brother Hardik Pandya will turn out for the same IPL team again.

The third-highest bid was for Jharkhand wicket-keeper batsman Ishan Kishan, who was sold to Mumbai for Rs 6.2 crore, more than 15 times his base price of Rs 40 lakh.

Australian left-hand batsman D'Arcy Short was rewarded for his batting exploits in the Big Bash with a Rs 4.4 crore pay packet from Rajasthan Royals. He is also quite useful as a chinaman bowler.

The other uncapped Indian players who secured hefty deals were Punjab pacer Siddarth Kaul (Rs 3.8 crore to Sunrisers Hyderabad), Delhi pacer Navdeep Saini (Rs 3 crore to Royal Challengers Bangalore), Delhi batsman Nitish Rana (Rs 3.4 crore to Kolkata Knight Riders), Baroda allrounder Deepak Hooda (Rs 3.6 crore to SRH via RTM).

Tamil Nadu allrounder Vijay Shankar (Rs 3.2 crore to Delhi Daredevils), Maharashtra batsman Rahul Tripathi (Rs 3.4 crore to Rajasthan Royals), Mumbai batsman Surya Kumar Yadav (Rs 3.2 crore to Mumbai), Haryana legspinner Rahul Tewatia (Rs 3 crore to Delhi), Uttar Pradesh pacer Ankit Rajpoot (Rs 3 crore to Kings XI Punjab) and Rajasthan left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed (Rs 3 crore to SRH) were the other rookie Indians to get good deals at the auction.

The U-19 players who are currently playing the World Cup in New Zealand too were rewarded for their recent performances.

India U-19 captain Prithvi Shaw, who has made hundreds for Mumbai in Ranji Trophy, went to Delhi Daredevils for Rs 1.2 crore while opener Shubman Gill, who has played first-class cricket for Punjab, was lapped up by Kolkata for Rs 1.8 crore.

Kamlesh Nagarkoti, who has impressed many with his express left-arm pace in New Zealand, too went to Kolkata for Rs 3.2 crore from a base price of Rs 20 lakh.

There were few others whose life is set to change. Delhi left-arm pacer Kulwant Khejroliya, who was a waiter in Goa not long ago, was picked up by RCB for Rs 85 lakh.

Kerala fast bowler Basil Thampi was bought by Hyderabad for Rs 95 lakh.

Karnataka batsman Mayank Agarwal was richer by Rs 1 crore after winning the bid from Punjab.

Punjab opener Manan Vohra, who was in sublime touch in the recently concluded domestic T20 event, got a Rs 1.1 crore deal from Bangalore.