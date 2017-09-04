close
Indian Premier League media rights auction: Live updates

BCCI CEO Rahul Johri flags off the auction, with the first company to place their bid being beIN Sports.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, September 4, 2017 - 12:40
Indian Premier League media rights auction: Live updates
Courtesy: BCCI

New Delhi: Welcome to our Live coverage of the latest updates from the Indian Premier League (IPL) media rights auction.

12:30 IST: Technical evaluation of bids under process, which will take a couple of hours.

12: 24 IST: The rights have been categorised as broadcast and digital (internet and mobile), which will be given for a period of five years from 2018-2022.

12: 18 IST: STAR and SONY submit their respective bids. Who will win this war?

12:15 IST: The media rights are divided into seven different categories — Indian television rights, Indian digital rights, US, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and rest of the world.

12:12 IST: The rights are expected to fetch between Rs 12,000-14,000 crore. Reliance Jio are clearly the dark horse and will be competing with Sony and Star for the broadcasting rights.

Out of the total 24 comapnies, 11 have not taken part in the bidding process, including Amazon, ESPN Digital Media, Twitter and Discovery.

12:05 IST: Some pictures from the venue.

Some of the biggest companies including, Facebook, Amazon, Twitter, Yahoo, Reliance Jio, Star India, Sony Pictures, Discovery, Sky, British Telecom and ESPN Digital Media purchased the bids which were divided into television and digital rights. In total, 24 bidders took part in the auction.

The bidding was conducted in the form of a tender process rather than the procedure of e-auction, something which the Indian board had opposed. The winner in each category was determined by matching the bids which will be presented. The rights were eventually awarded to the highest bidder in each category. A party capable enough and interested, can even make a bid for all seven categories. 

As far as the Indian scenario is concerened, television rights will be the most lucrative property. Separate bidding will be conducted for USA, Europe, Middle East, Africa regions and the rest of the world. The term will be for five years.

Vivo are the title sponsors of the IPL, retaining the sponsorship rights for 2018-22 for approximately USD 341 million

