By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, May 23, 2017 - 14:24
Sachin: A Billion Dreams - Indian sports fraternity extends wishes to Tendulkar ahead of Friday release of much-awaited biopic
Image Courtesy: Twitter (@aditiraohydari)

New Delhi: Four years since his retirement from international cricket, Sachin Tendulkar is set to make a comeback, this time on the big screen.

He is set to release one of the most awaited films of the year — Sachin: A Billion Dreams — a biopic on his life and career.

Sachin: A Billion Dreams, is a documentary drama with real-time footage from the batting maestro's personal and professional highs and lows.

Sachin's fans across the world are waiting with baited breath to re-experience the adrenaline rush and excitement of watching Tendulkar bat for India.

The film's protagonist, who has been been very actively involved in the promotion of his film, has extended special screening invitations to his friends and acquaintances from the sports and entertainment industry.

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari shared a picture of the grand invite and tweeted: Once in a millennium there comes a person who inspires billions... @sachin_rt... #SachinABiliionDreams @SachinTheFilm 26th may 2017! Aaaaa

The Indian sports fraternity is also eagerly awaiting the release of the film and can be seen promoting the film on social media.

Boxer Vijender Singh posted a video on Twitter to share his excitement and to wish Sachin success for his new venture.

Cricket commentator and columnist Harsha Bhogle, who considers himself blessed to have watched Tendulkar become a legend that he is today from close quarters, also cannot wait to watch the movie.

India's ace shuttler Saina Nehwal also joined the list of celebrities waiting to watch the cricket icon's life story on the silver screen.

Earlier this month, filmstar Aamir Khan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also wished Sachin Tendulkar for his biopic’s success that releases on May 26.

Sachin tendulkar

