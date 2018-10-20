हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Indian squad for 1st ODI vs West Indies announced

The first of the 5 ODIs will be held on Sunday in Guwahati in Assam.

The Indian team on Saturday announced the 12 member squad for the first one-day- international against West Indies. The team includes Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Syed Khaleel Ahmed.

The first of the 5 ODIs will be held on Sunday in Assam. With the five-match ODI series, Kohli will be making a return to white-ball cricket after a break which he had taken during the team's triumphant campaign in Asia Cup. 

