India vs West Indies

Indian squad for 1st T20 vs West Indies announced

India enjoyed a comprehensive 3-1 win in the 5-match ODI series scheduled between the two nations with the hosts recording a 2-0 whitewash in the Test series early on.

Image Credits: Twitter/@BCCI

The BCCI on Tuesday announced the 12 member squad for the first T20I against West Indies at Kolkata on November 24. 

The 12-man squad consists of Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal. 

Skipper Virat Kohli led from the front, ensuring excellent performances through thick and thin with quality support from opener Rohit Sharma who has been in fantastic form recently.    

At the same time, the West Indies certainly made life difficult for the hosts, with excellent performances from the likes of Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer.

Hope emerged as one of the most consistent batsmen for the visitors throughout the tour, ensuring fighting totals for his side despite the loss of wickets at regular intervals. Hetmyer has been the find of the tournament, with his big hitting and ability to smash to dominate bowlers with many labelling him as IPL's million dollar buy.  

The Windies will be eager to push on and make their presence felt in the T20 clashes with the likes of Carlos Brathwaite, Darren Bravo and Kieron Pollard set to feature. 

India vs West IndiesBCCIRohit SharmaShikhar DhawanKL Rahul

