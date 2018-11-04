Indian squad for Emerging Teams Asia Cup announced; Jayant Yadav named skipper

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced the 15 member squad for the upcoming Emerging Teams Asia Cup scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka from 2nd-17th of December, 2018.

The 15-man squad consists of Jayant Yadav (C), R D Gaekwad, Atharva Taide, Ankush Bains (WK), Deepak Hooda, Prab Simran Singh, Nitish Rana, Himmat Singh, S Mulani, Ankit Rajpoot, Prasidh Krishna, Siddharth Desai, Mayank Markande, Atith Seth, Shivam Mavi.

Haryana all-rounder Jayant Yadav, who made his ODI debut for India in October 2016 and went on to make his Test debut against England in November, just a month later has been named as the captain. Yadav also enjoys the unique distinction of being the first batsman to score a century having entered the field at number nine.

The tournament promises to be a good opportunity for the likes of Ankit Rajpoot, Prasidh Krishna, Nitish Rana, Deepak Hooda, Shivam Mavi, Mayank Markande to make their presence felt in a crucial tournament, setting the stage for opportunities at the senior level as well.

The Indian team will be looking to register a strong performance, having failed to progress past the round-robin stages in the last edition of the tournament.

(With Inputs from ANI)