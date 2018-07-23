हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India 'A' team

Indian team for South Africa ‘A’ and Quadrangular trophy announced

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the India ‘A’ team for two four-day games against South Africa ‘A’ and the Quadrangular One-Day Series on Monday. 

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the India ‘A’ team for two four-day games against South Africa ‘A’ and the Quadrangular One-Day Series on Monday. 

Shreyas Iyer, who recently led India A in the England A Team Tri-Series in England will lead the India ‘A’ side in the four-day games. Iyer will resume his captaincy duties for India A in the quadrangular series against South Africa ‘A’ & Australia ‘A’. Manish Pandey will lead India ‘B’ team in the series. 

BCCI also picked the squad for the Duleep Trophy starting from August 17. Vidarbha’s Faiz Fazal, Tamil Nadu’s Abhinav Mukund and Gujarat’s Parthiv Patel were named captains of India Blue, India Red and India Green respectively. The trophy will be played with the pink-ball in a day-night format in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu.   

India ‘A’ squad for four-day games against South Africa ‘A’: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, R Samarth, Mayank Agarwal, A.R. Easwaran, Hanuma Vihari, Ankit Bawne, K.S. Bharat (WK), Axar Patel (1st four-day game)/S. Nadeem (2nd four-day game), Y. Chahal, Jayant Yadav, R Gurbani, Navdeep Saini, Ankit Rajpoot, Md. Siraj. 
 
Squads for quadrangular series 

India ‘A’: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, R Samarth, Suryakumar Yadav, Hanuma Vihari, Nitish Rana, Siddhesh Lad, Sanju Samson (WK), Mayank Markande, K. Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Md. Siraj, Shivam Mavi, Khaleel Ahmed.
 
India ‘B’: Manish Pandey (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, A.R. Easwaran, Shubhman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Ricky Bhui, Vijay Shankar, Ishan Kishan (WK), Shreyas Gopal, Jayant Yadav, D.A. Jadeja, Siddarth Kaul, Prasidh Krishna, Kulwant Khejroliya, Navdeep Saini.
 
 
Duleep Trophy squads: 
 
India Blue: Faiz Fazal (Captain), Abhishek Raman, Anmolpreet Singh, Ganesh Satish, N. Gangta, Dhruv Shorey, K.S. Bharat (WK), Akshay Wakhare, Saurav Kumar, Swapnil Singh, Basil Thampi, B Ayappa, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni.
 
India Red: Abhinav Mukund (Captain), R.R. Sanjay, Ashutosh Singh, Baba Aparajith, Writtick Chatterjee, B. Sandeep, Abhishek Gupta (WK), S Nadeem, Mihir Hirwani, Parvez Rasool, R Gurbani, A Mithun, Ishan Porel, Y. Prithvi Raj.
 
India Green: Parthiv Patel (Captain & WK), Prashant Chopra, Priyank Panchal, Sudeep Chatterjee, Gurkeerat Mann, Baba Indrajit, V.P. Solanki, Jajal Saxena, Karn Sharma, Vikas Mishra, K. Vignesh, Ankit Rajpoot, Ashok Dinda, Atith Sheth. 
 

