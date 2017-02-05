Indian team media manager Nishant Arora accused of leaking information to Anurag Thakur
Two senior members of the Indian team reported the scenario to BCCI office in Mumbai.
New Delhi: Anurag Thakur might have been exiled from the BCCI office but as per reports, he has a secret messenger who is leaking key information to him.
The accused messenger is none other than Team India's media manager Nishant Arora, whose recent actions have troubled the entire squad which recently defeated England in all three formats of the long series.
As per a report in DNA, two senior members of the Indian team reported the scenario to BCCI office in Mumbai, claiming Nishant Arora has been leaking private dressing talks to former president Anurag Thakur.
“Is he (media manager) there to make things easy for us or to irritate us?” a senior Team India member asked.
“There is so much of mistrust between players about who is leaking our personal conversation to the outside world,” said the player.
“Media manager’s job is to deal with the media but this guy (Arora) is all over the place... inside dressing room, during team celebrations, in team discussions regarding playing eleven etc,” added the senior player.
Arora, who is still belived to be handling Thakur's social media accounts, has denied all the charges and that he has not been leaking dressing room information to his former president.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Assembly Elections 2017: Fault in EVMs interrupt polling at two seats in Punjab
- Noida: 7-year-old DPS girl dies after getting injured during karate session
- Assembly Elections 2017: Goa records 15% turnout for first two hours in polls
- Countries which have banned entry of foreign nationals
- Watch - Coast Guard leads oil spill clean-up operation in Chennai
- South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI: Bees invade Johannesburg`s Wanderers Stadium — WATCH
- WATCH: MS Dhoni loses cool, yells at Yuzvendra Chahal for missing easy run-out chance during 3rd T20I
- WATCH: After KL Rahul, Raiphi Gomez hits ball out of the stadium, while playing for Kerala
- S Sreesanth, Aakash Chopra engage in heated Twitter battle that will leave Indian cricket embarrassed
- IPL 2017 Auction: From player rosters to purse balance, here's all you need to know!