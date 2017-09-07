close
Indian under-17 cricketer dies after drowning in swimming pool in Sri Lanka

The Gujarat-based cricketer was participating in a tournamnet in the Island nation with the under-17 team along with 19 other memebers when the incident took place.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, September 7, 2017 - 10:18
Indian under-17 cricketer dies after drowning in swimming pool in Sri Lanka
PTI

New Delhi: A 12-year-old Indian cricketer, who played for the under-17 team, died in Sri Lanka after drowning in a swimming poolon Tuesday. 

The Gujarat-based cricketer was participating in a tournamnet in the Island nation with the under-17 team along with 19 other memebers when the incident took place.

As per reports in Sri Lanka media, a total of four members of the squad were in the swimming pool of a hotel in Pamunugama on Tuesday evening. The boy was rushed to the Pamunugama hospital, but by the time doctors could help, he was found dead.

Medi reports further suggest that the body of the cricketer to the Ragama Teaching Hospital for a post-mortem examination, while police investiation is also under process

