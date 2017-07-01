Indian women's cricket team deserves attention, says Richa Chadha

Mumbai: Actress Richa Chadha has delivered a strong message in support for the Indian women's cricket team which will play against Pakistan at the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 on Sunday. She says people should support teams irrespective of the gender.

The women`s team will be battling their opponents in Derby, England.

Richa posted a short video on her Instagram account on Saturday.

"Two Sundays ago, India played against Pakistan for the champions trophy and we lost. The roads were empty, shops were shut, it looked like a national holiday but it was just the finals. I want to ask people something - do you even know the Women`s World Cup is happening right now? And Indian women`s team will be playing tomorrow (Sunday)," said Richa.

"We should support our team irrespective of the gender. So, I am here trying to support the Indian women`s cricket team and I hope you will show as much enthusiasm as you did for the men`s team. Go India," added the actress, who will soon be seen on the web series "Inside Edge", based on cricket and showbiz.