close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Indian women's cricket team deserves attention, says Richa Chadha

The women`s team will be battling their opponents in Derby, England.

IANS| Last Updated: Saturday, July 1, 2017 - 23:18
Indian women&#039;s cricket team deserves attention, says Richa Chadha

Mumbai: Actress Richa Chadha has delivered a strong message in support for the Indian women's cricket team which will play against Pakistan at the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 on Sunday. She says people should support teams irrespective of the gender.

The women`s team will be battling their opponents in Derby, England.

Richa posted a short video on her Instagram account on Saturday.

"Two Sundays ago, India played against Pakistan for the champions trophy and we lost. The roads were empty, shops were shut, it looked like a national holiday but it was just the finals. I want to ask people something - do you even know the Women`s World Cup is happening right now? And Indian women`s team will be playing tomorrow (Sunday)," said Richa.

"We should support our team irrespective of the gender. So, I am here trying to support the Indian women`s cricket team and I hope you will show as much enthusiasm as you did for the men`s team. Go India," added the actress, who will soon be seen on the web series "Inside Edge", based on cricket and showbiz.

 

TAGS

India cricketWomen's cricketRicha ChadhaICC Womens World Cup 2017cricket news

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

World celebrates International Yoga Day 2017 - In Pics

Venus Williams &#039;heartbroken&#039; over fatal Florida car crash
Tennis

Venus Williams 'heartbroken' over fatal Florida c...

BCCI committee mulls Sports Code&#039;s 12-year-1-break tenure
cricket

BCCI committee mulls Sports Code's 12-year-1-break ten...

Roger Federer won`t count out Wimbledon rivals
Tennis

Roger Federer won`t count out Wimbledon rivals

Novak Djokovic, Karolina Pliskova clinch Eastbourne tennis titles
Tennis

Novak Djokovic, Karolina Pliskova clinch Eastbourne tennis...

India&#039;s tour of West Indies, 3rd ODI: Commanding MS Dhoni stops skipper Virat Kohli from wasting a review
West Indies vs India 2017cricket

India's tour of West Indies, 3rd ODI: Commanding MS Dh...

Team India head coach to be selected on July 10, reveals Sourav Ganguly
cricket

Team India head coach to be selected on July 10, reveals So...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video