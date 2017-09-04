India's 5-0 clean sweep over Sri Lanka their 6th overall, three of which came under Virat Kohli

New Delhi: It has been a while since Team India secured a clean sweep in a One-Day International series with 5 matches or more, but the wait ended on Sunday as Virat Kohli and Co. completely outclassed the Lankans in their own home.

Skipper Kohli hit his second century in a row as India thrashed Sri Lanka by six wickets in the fifth one-day international Sunday to inflict a humiliating 5-0 series defeat on the beleaguered hosts.

The series win came after India swept the preceding three-Test rubber 3-0, capping their domination of the home side which has been beset by injury and selection woes. This was the visitors' second 5-0 whitewash in an away ODI series with Kohli's men having blanked Zimbabwe in 2013.

As far as the statistics are concerend, here are the top stats from the series:

This was Team India's sixth sweep in a series of 5 match in ODIs, three of which came under Virat Kohli, two under MS Dhoni and one under Gautam Gambhir.

Team India no have more victories than defeats against the Lankans in their own country in all three formats.

Virat Kohli is now joint-second alongside Ricky Ponting with 30 ODI tons to his name, only behind Sachin Tendulkar who leads the list with 49 centuries.

Kohli has scored the most number of hundreds (30) after 186 innings, with Tendulkar sitting second at 16 followed by Ponting with 15 tons.

In the 5th ODI, Sri Lanka squandered the opportunity to salvage some pride, folding up for a below-par 238 in 49.4 overs after paceman Bhuvneshwar Kumar grabbed a career-best 5-42.

The Indians had a shaky start but Kohli anchored the innings with a 99-run partnership with Manish Pandey (36) for the third wicket. The Indian skipper put on 109 runs with Kedar Jadhav who scored a fine 63.