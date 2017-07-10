close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

India's next coach: BCCI to announce Anil Kumble's replacement today, Ravi Shastri remains front-runner

Irrespective of who gets the job, it will big shoes to will considering the team did well under Anil Kumble.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, July 10, 2017 - 09:18
India&#039;s next coach: BCCI to announce Anil Kumble&#039;s replacement today, Ravi Shastri remains front-runner

New Delhi: Weeks after Anil Kumble stepped down as coach of the Indian cricket team, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is all set to announce the name of his successor today. While there are close to ten candidates who have sent their applications for the top job, veteran Mumbai cricketer Ravi Shastri remains to be the favourite to bag the top job.

The three-member Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman will meet on Monday to scrutinise candidates for the high-profile job of Indian men's cricket team coach.

For the record, BCCI received 10 CVs -- Shastri, Virender Sehwag, Tom Moody, Richard Pybus, Dodda Ganesh, Lalchand Rajput, Lance Klusener, Rakesh Sharma (Oman national team coach), Phil Simmons and Upendranath Bramhachari (engineer with no cricketing background).

According to PTI sources, the CAC will interview only six candidates which are likely to be Shastri, Virender Sehwag, Tom Moody, Phil Simmons, Richard Pybus and Lalchand Rajput.

Shastri, who has served as Indian team director from August 2014 to June 2016, shares a healthy rapport with the players including captain Virat Kohli.

He was all set to get a contract extension in July last year before Kumble threw his hat into the ring at the last moment and bowled the CAC panel with a detailed presentation during the interview process.

Irrespective of who gets the job, it will big shoes to will considering the team did well under Kumble, winning the Test series against the West Indies, Australia, England, New Zealand and Bangladesh before reaching the Champions Trophy final last month.

During Shastri's tenure, India won limited overs series series away against England in 2014, reached the semi-finals of the World Cup and World T20 (2015 and 2016 respectively), won away Test series against Sri Lanka, home series against South Africa and T20 away series against Australia.

TAGS

Indian coachRavi ShastriBCCIindian cricket teamAnil KumbleVirat Kohli

From Zee News

India's Top 10 Selling Cars in May 2017

GST from July 1: What will be cheaper

World's biggest crocodile farms will blow your mind! IN...

Wimbledon 2017: Big Four must switch off cruise control on Manic Monday at All England Club
Tennis

Wimbledon 2017: Big Four must switch off cruise control on...

Austrian Grand Prix: Sebastian Vettel unconvinced by Valtteri Bottas&#039; reaction time
Motorsports

Austrian Grand Prix: Sebastian Vettel unconvinced by Valtte...

WI vs IND, T20I: Evin Lewis joins elite company with 12 sixes as West Indies hammer India by nine wickets
West Indies vs India 2017cricket

WI vs IND, T20I: Evin Lewis joins elite company with 12 six...

Football

India U-23 boys beat Singapore in football friendly

Wimbledon takes time to chill before the fizz of Manic Monday
Tennis

Wimbledon takes time to chill before the fizz of Manic Mond...

WATCH: Richie Porte, Dan Martin involve in one of the most horrific crashes in Tour de France history
Other Sports

WATCH: Richie Porte, Dan Martin involve in one of the most...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video