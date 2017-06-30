India's next coach: Is Virat Kohli open to working with a foreign candidate as Anil Kumble's replacement?

New Delhi: Days after Anil Kumble announced his decision to step down as the coach of the Indian cricket team, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to find his replacement.

While there are several names doing the rounds, Ravi Shastri – who was snubbed for the top job last year, has once again emerged as the favourite after his confirmation about applying for the job. The veteran Mumbai cricketer made a late entry after BCCI extended its deadlines for the applications.

Not to forget, Shastri had a successful stint as the Team Director of Indian squad and was praised for his coaching style by several Indian cricketers. Virat Kohli in particular, was said to be in good terms with Shastri and with the backing of the Indian skipper, Shastri looks all set to start a second stint with the Indian team.

However, a top BCCI official told The Times of India that Kohli was open to a foreign coach as well.

"Kohli doesn't mind a foreigner. As long as the new coach can man manage stuff inside the dressing room, Kohli is open to working with him," the official was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

When asked about his opinion on new coach, the skipper said on Thursday, "From a personal point of view, I can't pinpoint anything or give any details. We as a team only voice our opinion when asked by the BCCI," Kohli said at the pre-match conference ahead of the third ODI against West Indies on Friday.

Kohli said that there is a process that is put in place and no individual opinion matters.

"This is a process we always go through and something we respect as a team. It's something that is asked to the team and not in segregation. The same procedure, as and when it takes place, we will give our suggestions to the BCCI," Kohli added.

(With PTI inputs)