India's next coach: Is Virender Sehwag all set to replace Anil Kumble for top job?

New Delhi: As the date to apply for the job of Indian coach came to an end on May 31, Indian cricket is still in search of the candidate who can replace Anil Kumble for the top job.

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag, who was one of the most dangerous batsmen of his generation, is said to have applied for the job with a few other candidates.

The Nawab of Nazafgarh is one of the five candidates who have thrown their hats into the ring for India's coaching role. The other four include Lalchand Rajput from Mumbai, Dodda Ganesh from Karnataka, Tom Moody from Australia and Richard Pybus from England.

After some initial reluctance, Sehwag agreed to apply for the job. His entry makes the battle for the position very interesting.

He doesn't have any prior coaching experience apart from mentoring IPL franchise Kings XI Punjab and recently, it was the BCCI top brass that convinced him to apply for the post.

It's the same kind of scenario when Ravi Shastri seemed all set to be retained as coach and Kumble was asked to throw his hat in the ring at the eleventh hour.

The BCCI joint secretary Amitabh Chaudhary today on record denied any rift between Kumble and captain Virat Kohli. However, the fact that a player of Sehwag's stature has applied gives enough indication that everything is not right in the Indian dressing room.

Sehwag will only apply when he knows that he is a serious contender for the top job.

It will be interesting if Kumble finally appears for the interview knowing that Sehwag has applied for the post.

However many in BCCI feel that Sehwag, who is also a social media sensation, may demand an astronomical salary and then Moody, who gave a good presentation last time also, could come into the fray.

(With Agency inputs)