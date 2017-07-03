India's next coach: Phil Simmons becomes latest candidate to send application for top job

New Delhi: While the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to name the replacement for Anil Kumble, the list of candidates to have applied for the top job is increasing by the day.

Days after veteran Indian cricketer Ravi Shastri confirmed his interest in the role, former West Indies cricketer Phil Simmons has emerged out at the latest candidate to send the application.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Simmons, under whose guidance Windies won a World Twenty20 title, has expressed his interest in coaching the Indian team.

The report also added a South African legend to have enquired with some of the BCCI members about the coaching opportunity. While it wasn't confirmed whether he was interested in becoming India's next coach, the report said that there was certainly some buzz around it.

Notably, as Indian team boarded the flight to Barbados to participate in a limited-overs series, Kumble decided to stay back in London for the ICC 'Annual Conference' as he is the chairman of the Cricket Committee.

Kumble's contract, which came to an end after ICC Champions Trophy, was extended till the end of the West Indies tour by the BCCI.

However, the legendary leggie announced his decision to step down as coach citing the 'reservations' which skipper Virat Kohli had with his style of coaching.

Kohli had met the BCCI top brass along with Kumble in London before leaving for the West Indies. The meeting took place after the high-profile Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) communicated to the BCCI that it had failed resolve the differences between Kumble and Kohli.

It was being widely perceived in the BCCI that in the meeting between Kohli and CAC, the skipper had made it clear that his relationship with the coach had reached a dead end.

BCCI acting president CK Khanna and acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary thanked Kumble for his services to the Indian team.

"We wish to place on record our sincere appreciation for the immense contribution by Anil Kumble to the team which enabled India to attain the No.1 Test position. Indian cricket needs his continued contribution in various capacities and wishes him all the best in his future endeavour," said Choudhary.

(With PTI inputs)