India's pace spearhead Mohammed Shami promises more success, hails family-like team atmosphere

New Delhi: He has for some time India's pace spearhead, but for reason or another, has most of the time failed to showcase his real prowess. But the recent three-match Test series in Sri Lanka was a ready reckoner for any fan, or for that matter of fact critic, to know how well Mohammed Shami bowled on a barren top.

After helping India to a historic 3-0 cleansweep over Sri Lanka, Shami hailed India's team effort and promised to continue the momentum. The 27-year-old also shared his confidence that India will carry the winning form in the limited-overs series, which starts on Sunday.

The fast bowler then attributed the team's success to the family-like atmosphere.

"It's very good to win such a rare series. We will look to continue the momentum and perform well. It's a team effort and we work in a unit. We are like a family and enjoy each other's success.

"There's a good understanding among us. We know each other's strengths," Shami said.

On personal terms, Shami returned with 10 wickets to become leading pacer in India's first-ever clean sweep away from home, in a series of three or more Tests.

"I try to give my 100 per cent and work on my strength which is swing and bowling reverse. But at the moment, I will spend time with my family and take rest. Then I will start practice," he added.

He also spared some thoughts on returning head coach Ravi Shastri and his support staff, and hailed the set-up as one of the best in the world.

"I've already said the support staff and the team unit is one of the best."

Earlier, Shastri hailed India's pace dou of Shami and Umesh Yadad for their relentless spells in Lanka.

"Look at Shami and Yadav. They have been relentless. Look at the kind of surfaces that were on offer and these two continuously kept clocking between 141 and 145 kmph. To watch them in action on Day Two of the game was very satisfying, knowing that these tracks hardly gave them any kind of assistance," Shastri told TOI.

Shami made his India comeback in the first Test in Galle. He now has 86 Tests, 91 ODIs and eight T20Is wickets in 25, 49 and seven matches respectively. The Amroha-born made his India debut in a Test match against West Indies at Kolkata, in 2013.

The win helped India consolidate their position atop the ICC Test rankings, 15 points clear of South Africa.

(With PTI inputs)