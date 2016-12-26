India's spin trio, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav likely to be rested for England ODIs

New Delhi: India's successful spin combination of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Jayant Yadav are rest to be rested for upcoming ODI series against England.

After securing a comprehensive 4-0 triumph in the 5-match Test series, the Indian side will be back in action on January 15, as the limited overs' series begins.

As per the latest reports, MS Dhoni is likely to rest India's successful spin trio including Ashwin, Jadeja and Jayant for the entire series, just like he did in the New Zealand ODIs.

The decision is taken citing the upcoming Test matches against Bangladesh and Australia, hence selectors don't want their ever-present spinner to encounter injuries.

India are schedule to play a single Test match against Bangladesh and then welcome Australia in the month of February for a four-Test rubber.

While Ashwin and Jadeja's absence looks certain, Jayant might manage to grab a place in the squad alongside Amit Mishra, who bagged man of the series award in the ODI series against the Kiwis.

Delhi seamer Ishant Sharma, meanwhile, looks set to spearhead India's pace attack yet again while Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav and veteran seamer Ashish Nehra are also in contention.

When it comes to the batting unit, Rohit Sharma is certain to miss out after undergoing a successful thigh surgery while opener Shikhar Dhawan would to hoping to be given another chance despite failure in Tests and Ranji Trophy matches.

Karun Nair and KL Rahul look set to be handed opportunities in the limited overs' team too after producing scintillating knocks in the Chennai Test.