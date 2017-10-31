India's T20 World Cup-winning blind cricketers asked to pay for a place in state side

New Delhi: In a stunning revelation by mid-day newspaper, India's World T20-winning blind cricketers have been asked to part with 30 percent of their prize money for a place in the state side for the national cricket tournament for the blind.

According to Mumbai-based Anish Baig, he has been excluded from the Maharashtra team because he refused to share 20 percent of his prize money with the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) and 10 percent to the Cricket Association for the Blind of Maharashtra (CABM).

India beat Pakistan by nine wickets in the final of the World T20 earlier this year in February. Baig won a total of Rs 10 lakh for his heroics in the tournament.

"I want to play for Maharashtra and of course for India again, but since I had not paid a total of 30 percent of my prize money and earnings to the associations, I was not included in the Maharashtra team for this event," Baig told the newspaper.

Baig told the newspaper that his India team-mate and allrounder Ketan Patel's exclusion from the Gujarat team is for the same reason. But Patel chose to play it safe when mid-day contacted him. "I wanted to play the Nationals in Mumbai, but I have some problems at home. However, I am ready to part with some of my World Cup prize money and earnings," he said.

Contrasting statements by CABM secretary, Ramakant Satam, added fuel to the fire.

"He (Baig) is unfit and didn't even attend the selection trials. That's why he is not part of the Maharashtra team for this national tournament," Satam first said, and then changed his stance, putting the blame on Baig for being unreachable. "After the World Cup triumph, we helped him get Rs 15 to Rs 20 lakh, but later on he was not in contact with us. Even though there is a regulation that a player has to give 10 percent (of his prize money) to the state association and 20 percent to the national body, we told him not to give a single rupee to us but continue to play cricket," the secretary further said.

The newspaper also contacted CABI president, GK Mahantesh, who promised to look into the matter, adding that it was players' decision to contribute to associations.

"The players had a meeting and decided to contribute to their state as well as the national association. I have to check, but I think except Anish and Ketan all others from the World Cup-winning team put in some amount. Both (Baig and Patel) have some issues with their state associations. They are very good players and I am happy to talk to both players and resolve the matter," Mahantesh said.