India's T20I success percentage best among Test nations

New Delhi: India hammered Sri Lanka by 88 runs in Indore on Friday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series. But more than the win, the match will be remember for Rohit Sharma's record-equalling fastest T20I century, India's highest total in the format, their 21 sixes and much more.

Here's a statistical report of the T20I that produced 432 runs:

- India's 88-run triumph is their third biggest in terms of runs in T20Is.

- India's biggest wins in terms of runs in T20Is are:

93 runs vs Sri Lanka in Cuttack, 20-12-2017

90 runs vs England in Colombo, 23-9-2012

88 runs vs Sri Lanka in Indore, 22-12-2017

75 runs vs England in Bengaluru, 1-2-2017

73 runs vs Australia in Dhaka, 30-3-2014

69 runs vs Sri Lanka in Ranchi, 12-2-2016

- India's success percentage of 61.93 is the highest by a Test nation in T20Is - 54 wins, 33 losses, 2 no-result games and one tied out of 90 contested.

- With an excellent victory in the Indore T20I, India (2 -0) have registered their fifth bilateral series victory against Sri Lanka. Their earlier triumphs against Sri Lanka were by 1-0 in 2008-09; 1-0 in 2012; 2-1 in 2015-16 & 1-0 in 2017. The 2009-10 series was drawn (1-1).

- India (260/5) have recorded their highest innings total in T20Is, surpassing the 244 for four vs West Indies at Lauderhill on August 27, 2016.

- India's total is the joint-second highest in T20Is - the highest being Australia's 263 for three vs Sri Lanka at Pallekele on September 6, 2016. Sri Lanka scored 260 for six vs Kenya at Johannesburg on September 14, 2007.

- Rohit has posted a 35-ball hundred, emulating South Africa's David Miller's feat of reaching the century off 35 balls vs Bangladesh at Potchefstroom on October 29, 2017. Both now share a record for the quickest century in terms of balls in T20Is.

- Rohit's 118 off 43 balls is the highest individual score by a captain in a winning cause in T20Is, eclipsing the 104 not out by Tillakaratne Dilshan for Sri Lanka vs Australia at Pallekele on August 6, 2011.

- In the course of his match-winning innings of 118 off 43 balls, Rohit has recorded strike rate of 274.41 - the second highest in a century knock in T20Is - the best ever being 280.55 by South Africa's David Miller during the course of his excellent unbeaten 101 off 36 balls vs Bangladesh at Potchefstroom on October 29, 2017.

- Rohit's outstanding innings knock is the highest individual score by an Indian batsman in T20Is, eclipsing the 110 not out vs West Indies at Lauderhill on August 27, 2016.

- Rohit has registered 64 sixes this year in international cricket, establishing a record, bettering South Africa's Abraham de Villiers' tally of 63 in 2015.

- Rohit is now the fifth player to hit two hundreds (106 vs South Africa at Dharamsala on October 2, 2015 and 118 off 43 balls vs Sri Lanka at Indore on December 22, 2017) in T20Is. - Brendon McCullum, Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis and Colin Munro had previously achieved the feat.

- Rohit has managed 108 runs scored through fours and sixes - 12 fours and ten sixes - and became the third player to complete 100 through fours and sixes in T20Is. He has joined two other players - Australia's Aaron Finch - 128 runs - 11 fours and 14 sixes - in the course of his magnificent 156 vs England at Southampton on August 29, 2013) and Australia's Glenn Maxwell - 110 runs - 14 fours and 9 sixes - during his superb unbeaten 145 vs Sri Lanka at Pallekele on September 6, 2016.

- Rohit has recorded ten sixes - the highest by a skipper in a T20I, eclipsing the 7 registered by three captains - England's Eoin Morgan (twice), West Indian, Chris Gayle & Hong Kong's Tanwir Afzal.

- Rohit's aforesaid tally is an Indian record in T20Is - the next best being KL Rahul's eight in the course of his 89 off 49 balls in the same match. The previous record stood in the name of Yuvraj Singh, who hit seven sixes twice - against Pakistan at Ahmedabad on December 28, 2012 and against England at Durban on September 19, 2007.

- Rohit's first MOM award vs Sri Lanka is his fifth in T20Is.

- The Indian openers (Rohit 118 & Rahul 89) registered 207 runs - the most by openers in an innings in T20I, surpassing the 182 (Graeme Smith 88 & Loots Bosman 94) for South Africa vs England at Centurion on November 15, 2009.

- 21 sixes hit in Indian innings is the joint-highest tally in a T20I. In West Indies' total of 245 for six vs India at Lauderhill on 27.8.2016, 21 sixes were recorded.

- 31 sixes in the match (India 21 & Sri Lanka 10) is the second highest in a T20I, behind the 32 in the Lauderhill T20I involving West Indies (21) and India (11) on August 27, 2016.

- Kusal Perera (77) has posted his highest score vs India in T20Is. His first fifty vs India is his seventh in T20Is.

- Perera, for the first time, has registered a fifty in a losing cause in T20Is.

- The 165-run first-wicket partnership between Rohit Sharma & Lokesh Rahul is the highest for India for any wicket in T20Is, surpassing the 158 (1st wicket) between Rohit Sharma & Shikhar Dhawan vs N.Zealand at Delhi on November 1, 2017.

- The aforesaid stand is the fourth highest Partnership for any wicket in T20Is - the highest being 171* (1st) between Martin Guptill & Kane Williamson for New Zealand vs Pakistan at Hamilton on January 17, 2016.

(Stats By: PTI)