close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

India's top 3 are the world's envy: Sunil Gavaskar

Dhawan, who was regularly opening with Rohit, was released by the BCCI so that he can be with his ailing wife. But the departure of a set opener didn't hamper India's campaign against Australia.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, October 2, 2017 - 13:19
India&#039;s top 3 are the world&#039;s envy: Sunil Gavaskar
Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: Batting great Sunil Gavaskar has hailed India's top-three is probably the best in the world after their seven-wicket win against Australia in Nagpur on Sunday. The win helped India humble the reigning World champions 4-1 in the five-match series, and also return to top spot in ODI rankings.

India's comfortable win yesterday was set-up by a brilliant century stand between openers Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane, with the former also scoring his 14th ODI hundred. It was their second back-to-back century in as many matches.

"India's top 3 are the world's envy", he told NDTV.

In absence of Shikhar Dhawan, Rahane stood up and played crucial knocks. His partnerships with Rohit and also skipper Virat Kohli, who bats at number three, have been crucial to India's successful runs.

"Between four and seven, it should be a floating batting order. The kind of top 3 that we have, I think they are the world's envy right at the moment. Whether it is Shikhar and Rohit or Ajinkya and Rohit, then Virat at 3, it's the world's envy. These three are scoring runs most of the time, so No.4 generally comes into bat between the 30th and 40th over and doesn't get too much time," Gavaskar added.

Dhawan, who was regularly opening with Rohit, was released by the BCCI so that he can be with his ailing wife. But the departure of a set opener didn't hamper India's campaign against Australia.

But the fact is, it just served the Indian camp well, Rahane getting the much-needed match practice. And he performed.

Rahane scored 244 runs while Rohit was top scorer in the ODI series with 296 runs.

At number three, India have got Kohli, arguably the best batsman currently. The skipper had failed to impress in the series but, he is sure to bounce back.

TAGS

Sunil GavaskarIndia vs AustraliaRohit SharmaAjinkya RahaneVirat KohliShikhar Dhawancricket news

From Zee News

Fed up with constant rejections, Pakistani cricketer tries to immolate self
cricket

Fed up with constant rejections, Pakistani cricketer tries...

Watch: Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad thrashes selfie seeking fan
cricket

Watch: Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad thrashes selfie seeki...

Old warhorse Ashish Nehra continues to inspire generations
cricket

Old warhorse Ashish Nehra continues to inspire generations

Isco stars in politicised Real Madrid win
Football

Isco stars in politicised Real Madrid win

Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant to lead India A against New Zealand A in one-dayers
cricket

Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant to lead India A against New Zeal...

Where is Yuvraj Singh, furious fans asked BCCI after veteran cricketer gets T20I snub
cricket

Where is Yuvraj Singh, furious fans asked BCCI after vetera...

We&#039;d like to go home with a trophy, says Steve Smith
cricket

We'd like to go home with a trophy, says Steve Smith

India vs Australia: All the numbers you need to know from ODI series
cricket

India vs Australia: All the numbers you need to know from O...

Unified Arsenal can prove doubters wrong, says Arsene Wenger
English Premier LeagueFootball

Unified Arsenal can prove doubters wrong, says Arsene Wenge...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video