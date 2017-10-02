India's top 3 are the world's envy: Sunil Gavaskar

New Delhi: Batting great Sunil Gavaskar has hailed India's top-three is probably the best in the world after their seven-wicket win against Australia in Nagpur on Sunday. The win helped India humble the reigning World champions 4-1 in the five-match series, and also return to top spot in ODI rankings.

India's comfortable win yesterday was set-up by a brilliant century stand between openers Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane, with the former also scoring his 14th ODI hundred. It was their second back-to-back century in as many matches.

"India's top 3 are the world's envy", he told NDTV.

In absence of Shikhar Dhawan, Rahane stood up and played crucial knocks. His partnerships with Rohit and also skipper Virat Kohli, who bats at number three, have been crucial to India's successful runs.

"Between four and seven, it should be a floating batting order. The kind of top 3 that we have, I think they are the world's envy right at the moment. Whether it is Shikhar and Rohit or Ajinkya and Rohit, then Virat at 3, it's the world's envy. These three are scoring runs most of the time, so No.4 generally comes into bat between the 30th and 40th over and doesn't get too much time," Gavaskar added.

Dhawan, who was regularly opening with Rohit, was released by the BCCI so that he can be with his ailing wife. But the departure of a set opener didn't hamper India's campaign against Australia.

But the fact is, it just served the Indian camp well, Rahane getting the much-needed match practice. And he performed.

Rahane scored 244 runs while Rohit was top scorer in the ODI series with 296 runs.

At number three, India have got Kohli, arguably the best batsman currently. The skipper had failed to impress in the series but, he is sure to bounce back.