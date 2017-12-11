India's tour of South Africa: Finger injury leaves Parthiv Patel's plans uncertain

New Delhi: Gujarat captain and India's backup wicketkeeper for the upcoming South African tour, Parthiv Patel, injured his middle finger on his left hand during Day 4's play of the Ranji Trophy quarter-final against Bengal at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur yesterday (December 10).

According to reports, the 32-year-old failed to collect one of the deliveries and hurt his middle finger. Regarded as one of the most consistent performers in the domestic tournaments, Patel was recalled to the Indian side as a back up to first-choice keeper Wriddhiman Saha.

“He got hit twice or thrice on his finger and it was hurting badly. Not sure what the update is on his injury though,” Cricbuzz quoted Gujarat batsman Manprit Juneja saying.

After complaining of pain, reports claimed, he was immediately taken off the field. And ee didn't return to the action for the rest of the day. Anuj Rawal came in as a substitute and kept wickets for Gujarat.

Patel made his India debut in 2002 as a 17-year-old, becoming a household name in India. But MS Dhoni's rise meant that there's no place for other glovesmen.

But the baby-faced cricketer continued performing in domestic circles, keeping himself in contention for national selection.

“I know I had done well to merit selection. It is also motivating when you know you are good enough to be picked but have to wait for the chance. I was never demoralised. I just told myself that I need to play with the same intensity always because there was lot of cricket to be played. I had to work hard to see that Gujarat stayed at the top.

“Expectations will be there but I’ve been through it all. I don’t worry about performance and pressure now. I just take the opportunity as it comes and enjoy the game. I am playing for India and nothing can be bigger than this honour,” he told the Hindu after learning of his selection.

He has so far played 23 Tests, 38 ODIs and two T20Is, scoring 878, 736 and 36 runs.

He led Gujarat to their maiden Ranji Trophy title last season.

At Lunch on Day of their quarterfinal match against Bengal, Gujarat conceded a lead of 720 runs today (December 11).

Meanwhile, India are currently playing the limited-overs leg of the series against Sri Lanka. India lost the 1st ODI by seven wickets in Dharamshala yesterday. India will then travel to South Africa for a full series.