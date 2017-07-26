India's Tour of Sri Lanka: 1st Test, Day 1 – Statistical highlights

Galle: Statistical highlights on the opening Day of the first cricket Test between India and Sri Lanka here on Thursday.

India managed 399/3 - the most by them on the first day of an away Test match, surpassing the 375 for 9 vs New Zealand at Wellington in 2008-09.

The above score is the second highest for India on the first day of the Test match, behind the 417 for 2 vs Sri Lanka at Kanpur in 2009-10.

Shikhar Dhawan and Cheteshwar Pujara were involved in a stand of 253, establishing an Indian partnership record for the second wicket vs Sri Lanka in Tests, outstripping the 237 between Virender Sehwag and Rahul Dravid at Mumbai (BS) in 2009-10.

Dhawan's marvellous innings of 190 is his career-best in Tests, eclipsing the 187 on Test debut vs Australia at Mohali in March 2013. Overall, he has recorded five Test hundreds (including four in away Tests) - two vs Sri Lanka and one each vs Bangladesh, Australia and New Zealand.

Dhawan became the first Indian left-handed opener to hit two centuries in Tests in Sri Lanka. Besides, only Sadagoppan Ramesh has recorded a century in Tests in Sri Lanka - 143 at Colombo, SSC in February 1999). In all, three centuries by left-handed opening batsmen have been recorded for India in Sri Lanka.

Dhawan's 190 is now the highest by a left-handed opening batsman for India in Tests away from home, surpassing the 173 by Dhawan himself vs Bangladesh at Fatullah in 2015.

Dhawan enjoys splendid record in Tests at Galle (352 at an average of 117.33 in three innings) - the sequence of scores being 134 & 28 in 2015 and 190 in 2017) - the second highest tally by an Indian batsman in Tests at this venue next only to Virender Sehwag's 391 at an average of 130.33 in two Tests - four innings.

Dhawan has recorded strike rate of 113.09, facing 168 balls for his 190 - the second highest by an Indian batsman in a 150-plus innings in Tests - the best is 115.35 by Virender Sehwag during his magnificent knock of 293 off 254 balls vs Sri Lanka at Mumbai (BS) in December 2009.

Dhawan could make 126 between lunch and tea (64 to 190) - the second-highest in a session by an Indian batsman in Tests. Sehwag had posted 133 in the final session during his 293 off 254 balls vs Sri Lanka at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai in December 2009.

Dhawan has now registered four international hundreds (two each in Tests and ODIs) vs Sri Lanka - the most by him against any team. He has completed 1000 runs in International cricket against them at an average of 72.26 - his aggregate being 1084 in 16 innings.

Pujara's magnificent unbeaten 144 is his 12th hundred in Tests. He has recorded three centuries in the overseas Tests - the first two being 153 vs South Africa at Johannesburg in December 2013, 145 not out vs Sri Lanka at Colombo (SSC) in August 2015.

During the last one year, Pujara has recorded five hundreds - the most by an Indian batsman in Tests. He is followed by Virat Kohli (4), Wriddhiman Saha (3) and Murali Vijay (3).

Pujara has managed 1506 runs at an average of 68.45 in 16 Tests during the last one year - the most by an Indian batsman.

Since posting a double hundred (204) vs Bangladesh at Hyderabad in February 2017, Virat Kohli is without a fifty in seven innings - the sequence of scores being 38, 0, 13, 12, 15, 6 & 3.

In five Tests this year, Kohli is averaging 36.37 - his tally being 291 in eight innings, including a double hundred.