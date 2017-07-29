India's Tour of Sri Lanka: 1st Test, Day 4 – Statistical highlights

Galle: Statistical highlights at the end of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka, here on Saturday.

India's 304-run win is their largest in terms of runs in away from home Tests, eclipsing the 279 runs' victory against England at Leeds in 1986.

The aforesaid victory is India's fourth largest in terms of runs - the biggest being by 337 runs vs South Africa at Delhi in 2015-16.

Sri Lanka's loss by 304 runs is their largest in Tests, outstripping the 301-run loss to Pakistan at Colombo (PSS) in August 1994.

India set a target of 550 in the Galle Test - their second highest next only to the 617 to New Zealand at Wellington in 2008-09 in a drawn game. India have set a target of 500 or more five times.

India have won three Tests under Virat Kohli's captaincy out of four contested in Sri Lanka, equalling a record by a visiting captain in Sri Lanka. Australia, under Ricky Ponting's captaincy, had won all three Tests when they whitewashed Sri Lanka in 2003-04.

Dimuth Karunaratne (97) has posted his highest Test score in eight innings vs India, eclipsing the 46 at Colombo (PSS) in August 2015. He narrowly missed his sixth Test cebtyrt - the third highest by a Sri Lankan opener in the fourth innings in Tests - the highest ever being Sanath Jayasuriya's 131 vs Australia at Kandy in March 2004. Jayasuriya had also posted 112 vs Australia at Adelaide in January 1996 and remains the only Sri Lankan opener to register two hundreds in the fourth innings in Tests.

Virat Kohli has registered ten centuries as captain in 27 Tests. Only Sunil Gavaskar has recorded more hundreds - 11 in 47 as captain for India. Of his 17 Test hundreds, ten have been registered by him in overseas Tests.

Kohli became the second Indian captain to register two hundreds in Tests in Sri Lanka, both at Galle - 103 in 2015 and an unbeaten 103 in 2017. Sachin Tendulkar was the first to achieve the distinction - 143 at Colombo (RPS) and 139 at Colombo (SSC) - both in 1997.

Shikhar Dhawan got his third Man of the Match award in Tests - vs Australia (187) at Mohali in March 2013; vs Bangladesh (173) at Fatullah in June 2015 and vs Sri Lanka (190 & 14) at Galle in July 2017.

Two Sri Lankan bowlers have taken just one wicket for the first time in a Test match despite conceding 190 runs or more - 197 by Dilruwan Perera and 193 by Rangana Herath.

Niroshan Dickwell became the first wicketkeeper from Sri Lanka to post two fifties in the fourth innings in Tests - 81 vs Zimbabwe at Colombo (RPS) and 67 vs India at Galle - both in July 2017.

Ravindra Jadeja's excellent bowling figures of 6 for 138 are his best in an overseas Test, eclipsing the 6 for 154 vs South Africa at Durban in December 2013.

For the ninth time, three or more batsmen (Shikhar Dhawan 190, Cheteshwar Pujara 153 and Virat Kohli 103 not out) out of the top four have recorded centuries in a Test match for India.