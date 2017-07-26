close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

India's Tour of Sri Lanka, 1st Test: Dhawan, Pujara power Men in Blue to 399/3 on Day 1

Electing to bat on a surface which promised to be full of runs, India lost opener Mukund early, but Dhawan and Pujara kept the Lankan attack at bay with a monstrous 253-run stand second-wicket partnership.

ANI| Last Updated: Wednesday, July 26, 2017 - 18:54
India&#039;s Tour of Sri Lanka, 1st Test: Dhawan, Pujara power Men in Blue to 399/3 on Day 1

Galle: Blistering centuries from Shikhar Dhawan and Cheteshwar Pujarahelped India attain a strong position on the very first day of the opening Test against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium on Wednesday.

Electing to bat on a surface which promised to be full of runs, India lost opener Abhinav Mukund early, but Dhawan and Pujara kept the Lankan attack at bay with a monstrous 253-run stand second-wicket partnership.

Dhawan, who was included in the Test squad in place of regular opener Murali Vijay, reminded everyone of his debut knock as he wreaked havoc on the Lankan bowlers.

The left-handed batsman, during the course of 168 ball-knock, struck 31 stylish fours. The Delhi lad however fell short of his maiden double ton in Tests as he got out at the stroke of Tea on his individual score of 190. It was Dhawan's fifth Test ton overall.

India then lost the wicket of skipper Virat Kohli and Sri Lanka thought of making inroads. However, Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane then put up a 113-run unbeaten partnership and helped India finish the day at 399-3.

At Stumps, both Pujara and Rahane were batting on 144* and 39* respectively.

For the hosts, Nuwan Pradeep was the lone wicket-taker as he scalped all three wickets. Injury woes continued for the hosts as middle-order batsman Asela Gunaratne was ruled out of the match with a fractured thumb, after he dropped a catch of Dhawan.

Pujara has once again been the difference for the number one ranked side as he ensured they did not lose sight of the job on hand.

This is the second highest total that India have posted in a single day of a Test in their history, while it was their highest total in away Tests.

TAGS

India vs Sri LankaGalle TestCricketindian cricket team

From Zee News

Novak Djokovic to miss rest of the season with elbow injury
Tennis

Novak Djokovic to miss rest of the season with elbow injury

WATCH: Animated Ravi Shastri, Virat Kohli celebrate Shikhar Dhawan&#039;s hundred at Galle
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

WATCH: Animated Ravi Shastri, Virat Kohli celebrate Shikhar...

Swimming: World records continue to tumble in Hungary
Other Sports

Swimming: World records continue to tumble in Hungary

Bayern Munich defender Mats Hummels supports use of VAR for &#039;&#039;justice&#039;&#039;
Football

Bayern Munich defender Mats Hummels supports use of VAR for...

SL vs IND, 1st Test: Cheteshwar Pujara compounds Sri Lankan woes with classic hundred at Galle
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

SL vs IND, 1st Test: Cheteshwar Pujara compounds Sri Lankan...

India vs Sri Lanka 2017: Virat Kohli’s lean form in Test match cricket continues as he misses out in first innings in Galle
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

India vs Sri Lanka 2017: Virat Kohli’s lean form in Test ma...

Galle Test: Shikhar Dhawan plays ODI cricket in whites, Twitterati bow down left-hander&#039;s career-best 190
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Galle Test: Shikhar Dhawan plays ODI cricket in whites, Twi...

Proud of how I led the team in the World Cup, says women’s cricket team captain Mithali Raj on arrival in India
cricket

Proud of how I led the team in the World Cup, says women’s...

WATCH: Shikhar Dhawan&#039;s dropped catch rules out Asela Gunaratne for entire Galle Test
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

WATCH: Shikhar Dhawan's dropped catch rules out Asela...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video