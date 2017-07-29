India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017: Virat Kohli notches up 10th Test century as Indian skipper; goes past Mohammad Azharuddin

New Delhi: Indian skipper Virat Kohli added yet another feather to his illustrious career hat on Saturday as he notched up his 17th Test ton at Galle International Stadium. This was also his 10th Test century as a captain, thus edging past former Indian cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin who had nine centuries to his name.

He reached the milestone in the 52nd over of India's second innings. Dilruwan Perera was into the attack and he delivered a flatter ball towards the leg stump. Kohli tapped it to the leg side, took a single and took off his helmet as the crowd present there at Galle, applauded.

After a splendid 133-run stand alongside opener Abhinav Mukund on Day 3 of the first Test against Sri Lanka, Virat Kohli stepped on to continue with the proceedings on Saturday. With Ajinkya Rahane by his side, the duo lifted India's lead past the 500-run mark early into the innings. They stitched a 51-run stand after which Virat Kohli declared, setting Sri Lanka's target to 550.

Virat Kohli now has 17 Test centuries to his name and his average is also back to 50 now. This was also his 10th century as an Indian captain which he notched up in 44 innings. The tally took him past

former skipper Mohammad Azharuddin, who had nine centuries to his name, from 68 innings. Virat, however, is now just one behind Sunil Gavaskar. The Little Master has 34 Test centuries to his name, of which 11 were smashed during his days as the Indian captain.

He now stands at position five on the list of 'Fewest innings to ten Test hundreds as captain'. Don Bradman leads the chart with 26 innings, followed by Mahela Jayawardene (36). Aussie captain Steve Smith stands at third position with only 37 innings. Kohli missed the mark by just one, to fourth-placed Steve Waugh.