India's Tour of Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI: Date, Time, Venue, Squads

Here are details related to the second ODI of the five-match series between India and Sri Lanka.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 23, 2017 - 19:51
India&#039;s Tour of Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI: Date, Time, Venue, Squads

New Delhi: India and Sri Lanka lock horns for the second one-day international in Pallekele on Thursday. Sri Lanka were brushed aside in the first ODI on Sunday. India were victorious by nine wickets in Dambulla. Put into bat, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 216 in 43.2 overs. India meanwhile chased down the target in a mere 28.5 overs.

Here the details on the second ODI of the five-match series:

Date:

The second ODI will be on August 24, Thursday.

Time:

The match will begin at 2.30 pm IST.

Venue:

The match will be at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele, Sri Lanka.

Squads:

India-

Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Ajinkya Rahane, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur.

Sri Lanka-

Upul Tharanga, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Chamara Kapugedera, Milinda Siriwardana, Malinda Pushpakumara, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lasith Malinga, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando.

