India's Tour of Sri Lanka: Beleaguered ​hosts recall Lahiru Thirimanne for second Test

Colombo: Beleaguered Sri Lanka on Tuesday included Lahiru Thirimanne in the 16-member squad for the second Test against India, which starts on Wednesday at Colombo. The left-handed batsman, who last played a Test match in June last year, will replace injured Asela Gunaratne.

Thirimane, 27, has been without international cricket, but the middle-order batsman did well in the domestic circuit. He also scored a fluent 59 against India in the lone warm-up match ahead of the three-match series. In the series opener, the hosts suffered a humiliating 304-run defeat to hand India their biggest ever away win in terms of runs.

Thirimanne has played 26 Tests so far, scoring 1056 runs with the highest score of 155 not out against Bangladesh at Galle in March 2013.

Besides Thirmanne, Lanka will see also see the return of Dinesh Chandimal.The skipper missed the opening Test at Galle due to pneumonia, and in his absence, Rangana Herath led the side.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, left-arm spinner Lakshan Sandakan has also been added to the squad even as Lanka received another injury concern with seamer Suranga Lakmal ruled out due to a back issue.

Sri Lanka squad for the second Test: Dinesh Chandimal (capt.), Angelo Mathews, Upul Tharanga, Dimuth Karunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Nuwan Pradeep, Rangana Herath, Dilruwan Perera, Malinda Pushpakumara, Lakshan Sandakan, Lahiru Thirimanne