India's tour of Sri Lanka: Complete list of schedule, fixtures, timings, squads and venue

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, July 20, 2017 - 21:09
India&#039;s tour of Sri Lanka: Complete list of schedule, fixtures, timings, squads and venue
PTI

New Delhi: After securing a convincing series victory over West Indies, Virat Kohli and Co. under new coach Ravi Shastri head to the island country of Sri Lanka, where they will play for 3 Tests, 5 ODIs and one T20I.

The Men in Blue will get the campaign underway when they play the first Test at the Galle international stadium on July 26. It will be followed by the second Test in Colombo, with the Test matches concluding on August 16 in Kandy. 

Subsequently, the one-day international series will proceed with five matches scheduled to be played. The first ODI will be played in Dambulla international stadium on August 20. The next two ODIs will be in Kandy while the fourth and fifth ODIs will be Colombo. 

The two teams will then lock horns in an one-off T20 International which will be played at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on September 6.

Here's the full schedule of India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017:

1st Test: July 26-30
Venue: Galle
Time: 10 AM IST

2nd Test: August 3-7
Venue: Colombo
Time: 10 AM IST

3rd Test: August 12-16
Venue: Kandy.
Time: 10 AM IST

1st ODI: August 20
Venue: Dambulla
Time: 02:30 PM IST

2nd ODI: August 24
Venue: Kandy
Time: 02:30 PM IST

3rd ODI: August 27
Venue: Kandy
Time: 02:30 PM IST

4th ODI: August 31
Venue: Colombo
Time: 02:30 PM IST

5th ODI: September 3
Venue: Colombo
Time: 02:30 PM IST

Only T20I: September 6
Venue: Colombo
Time: 07:00 PM IST

Team India Squad-

Virat Kohli (C), Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Abhinav Mukund.

Last time India toured Sri Lanka, they played a three-match Test series in 2015. After losing the first Test, they won the second and third to secure the series 2-1 under the captaincy of Virat Kohli.

India's tour of Sri LankaIndia vs Sri Lanka scheduleIndia SquadSri Lanka squadVirat KohliRavi Shastricricket news

