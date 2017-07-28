India's Tour of Sri Lanka, First Test, Day 3: Live Streaming, TV Listing, Time

New Delhi: An all-round effort helped India continue to dominate hosts Sri Lanka on Day 2 of the first Test at the Galle International Stadium on on Thursday.

At stumps today, Lanka were struggling at 154 for 5 after Hardik Pandya's 49-ball-50 helped Men in Blue reach a mammoth first innings score of 600.

Day 2 Recap:

Bowlers put their foot on the pedal after a flamboyant innings from debutant Pandya enabling India to be in firm control of the proceedings in the first Test against Sri Lanka.

Shikhar Dhawan with 190 and Cheteshwar Pujara's 153 were the cornerstone of the gigantic total. Now, Lanka need another 246 runs to avoid the follow-on with former skipper Angelo Mathews batting on 54.

Mohammed Shami (2/30) had an impressive comeback to Test arena while Umesh Yadav (1/50 in 8 overs) was erratic unable to hit the right length. Ravichandran Ashwin (1/49 in 18 overs) was economical and Abhinav Mukund's alertness in the field contributed to a run-out.

Here's everything you need to know about Day 3's play:

When?

The first Test of the three-match Test series between India and Sri Lanka will be played from 26-30 July.

What time?

The play on Day three of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka will start at 10:00 AM IST, with Lanka resuming their batting.

Where to watch?

The first Test of the three-match Test series will air on Sony Ten network.

Live streaming?

You can also follow the Live streaming of the match on Sony LIV app and website.