India's Tour of Sri Lanka, First Test, Day 4: Live Streaming, TV Listing, Time

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, July 29, 2017 - 00:53
India&#039;s Tour of Sri Lanka, First Test, Day 4: Live Streaming, TV Listing, Time
Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: Skipper Virat Kohli dropped anchor at Galle to help India take a mammoth 498-run second innings lead over hosts Sri Lanka on the third day of the first Test on Friday.

The number one ranked side will hope to score quick runs before declaring the innings on the penultimate day of the Test, and give bowlers – especially the spinners – enough time to have a go at the opposition batsmen on a deteriorating pitch.

Day 2 Recap:

India closed in on a big win as their domination went uncontested for the third successive day in the match. Kohli (76 batting) and Abhinav Mukund (81) put on 133 runs for the third wicket as India reached 189 for three in 46.3 overs at stumps on a rain-affected day.

Overall, the visitors have a lead of 498 runs after they decided against enforcing the follow-on. In reply to India's mammoth first-innings total of 600, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 291 in 78.3 overs.

Here's everything you need to know about Day 4's play:

When?

The first match of the three-match Test series between India and Sri Lanka will be played from 26-30 July.

What time?

The play on Day four of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka will start at 10:00 AM IST, with Lanka resuming their batting.

Where to watch?

The first Test of the three-match Test series will air on Sony Ten network.

Live streaming?

You can also follow the Live streaming of the match on Sony LIV app and website.

