India's tour of Sri Lanka – Full match schedule, date, time, venue

New Delhi: The ICC Champions Trophy 2017 might have come to an end but Team India's grueling cricketing schedule continues. After wrapping up their campaign in England with a defeat to Pakistan in the final, Virat Kohli and Co. head to West Indies for a 6-match series consisting of 5 ODIs and 1 T20 and subsequently, will travel to Sri Lanka.

The series, which begins with a warm-up match in Colombo on July 21 and July 22, will see three Tests being played in Kandy (July 26 to 30), Galle (August 4 to 8) and in Colombo (SSC Grounds) from August 12 to 16.

Other then that, 5 ODIs - in Colombo (R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium), Dambulla (Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium), Pallekele International Cricket Stadium (two ODIs’) on August 20, August 24, August 27, August 30 and Colombo’s R. Premadasa Stadium on September 3 respectively - and one T20 International will be played at Colombo’s R. Premadasa Stadium on September 6.

Here's the full schedule:-

S. No. Date Match Time (IST) 1 Wed, 26 Jul Warm-up 10:00:00 2 Fri, 4 Aug Test 10:00:00 3 Sat, 12 Aug Test 10:00:00 4 Sun, 20 Aug Test 14:30:00 5 Thu, 24 Aug ODI 14:30:00 6 Sun, 27 Aug ODI 14:30:00 7 Wed, 30 Aug ODI 14:30:00 8 Sun, 3 Sep ODI 14:30:00 9 Wed, 6 Sep T20I 19:00:00

Before the final against Pakistan at Oval, Sri Lanka was the only team to have beaten India in the Champions Trophy 2017.