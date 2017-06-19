close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

India's tour of Sri Lanka – Full match schedule, date, time, venue

The tour begins with a warm-up match in Colombo on July 21 and July 22.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, June 19, 2017 - 16:59
India&#039;s tour of Sri Lanka – Full match schedule, date, time, venue

New Delhi: The ICC Champions Trophy 2017 might have come to an end but Team India's grueling cricketing schedule continues. After wrapping up their campaign in England with a defeat to Pakistan in the final, Virat Kohli and Co. head to West Indies for a 6-match series consisting of 5 ODIs and 1 T20 and subsequently, will travel to Sri Lanka.

The series, which begins with a warm-up match in Colombo on July 21 and July 22, will see three Tests being played in Kandy (July 26 to 30), Galle (August 4 to 8) and in Colombo (SSC Grounds) from August 12 to 16.

Other then that, 5 ODIs - in Colombo (R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium), Dambulla (Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium), Pallekele International Cricket Stadium (two ODIs’) on August 20, August 24, August 27, August 30 and Colombo’s R. Premadasa Stadium on September 3 respectively - and one T20 International will be played at Colombo’s R. Premadasa Stadium on September 6.

Here's the full schedule:-

 
S. No. Date Match Time (IST)
1 Wed, 26 Jul Warm-up 10:00:00
2 Fri, 4 Aug Test 10:00:00
3 Sat, 12 Aug Test 10:00:00
4 Sun, 20 Aug Test 14:30:00
5 Thu, 24 Aug ODI 14:30:00
6 Sun, 27 Aug ODI 14:30:00
7 Wed, 30 Aug ODI 14:30:00
8 Sun, 3 Sep ODI 14:30:00
9 Wed, 6 Sep T20I 19:00:00
 

Before the final against Pakistan at Oval, Sri Lanka was the only team to have beaten India in the Champions Trophy 2017.

TAGS

India vs Sri LankaIndia's tour of Sri LankaIndia vs Sri Lanka scheduleInd Vs SL

From Zee News

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

WATCH: Former Chelsea midfielder Oscar sparks mass brawl during Chinese Super League clash
Football

WATCH: Former Chelsea midfielder Oscar sparks mass brawl du...

World Team Chess: Tania Sachdev guides India to win over USA
Other Sports

World Team Chess: Tania Sachdev guides India to win over US...

Hockey World League: After beating Pakistan, confident India eye Netherlands scalp in semis
Other Sports

Hockey World League: After beating Pakistan, confident Indi...

Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor: Lennox Lewis slams much-awaited super-fight as &#039;ridiculous&#039;
Other Sports

Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor: Lennox Lewis slams much...

We scored some great goals against Pakistan, says Indian hockey coach Roelant Oltmans
Other Sports

We scored some great goals against Pakistan, says Indian ho...

Roger Federer seeks to reignite comeback bid after Stuttgart stumble
Tennis

Roger Federer seeks to reignite comeback bid after Stuttgar...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video