India's Tour of Sri Lanka, Galle Test: Squad, Live Streaming, TV Listing, Date, Time

New Delhi: The Virat Kohli-led Team India are scheduled to feature in several overseas series until the end of 2018, and they will begin their tour of Sri Lanka with first Test to be played in Galle from July 26.

Opener KL Rahul was ruled out for the first Test due to viral fever, India will be making their 14th change to their opening partnership in 29 innings. Ravichandran Ashwin, who has 25 five-wicket hauls and over 1900 runs, will be playing his 50th Test.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will be without the newly-appointed captain Dinesh Chandimal and Rangana Herath will lead the charge for the hosts.

After a record win against Zimbabwe, the hosts need to show a statement of intent. Last time these two sides played each other in Galle, Herath scalped seven wickets to help Sri Lanka win the match by 63 runs.

Last time the two cricketing giants came face to face was in 2015, where India won the series 2-1.

Squads

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Abhinav Mukund, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Upul Tharanga, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Dilruwan Perera, Asela Gunaratne, Rangana Herath(c), Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara

When?

The first Test of the three-match Test series between India and Sri Lanka will be played from Wednesday, July 26.

What time?

The play on day one of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka will start at 10:00 AM IST. The toss will take place at 9:30 AM.

