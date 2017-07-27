close
India's Tour of Sri Lanka: Hardik Pandya's heroics take India past 600-run mark - watch video

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, July 27, 2017 - 16:12
India&#039;s Tour of Sri Lanka: Hardik Pandya&#039;s heroics take India past 600-run mark - watch video
Courtesy: Screenshot

New Delhi: Hardik Pandya has been ticking all the boxes of filling in the void of an all-rounder that Team India is striving for a long time.

He proved his worth against Bangladesh in the World T20 last year and showcased his batting ability with a quick fire fifty against Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final.

After stamping authority in limited overs format, Pandya realised his childhood dream as he made his Test debut on Wednesday after being named in the playing XI for the first Test against Sri Lanka. 

India captain Virat Kohli justified Pandya's selection over a full-time pacer by saying that even on the last tour, it was after the addition of the bowling all-rounder that the team started doing well.

Hardik didn't waste the opportunity and caught everyone's attention when he came in at number eight and began his Test career with a half-century. 

After Ravindra Jadeja dismissal at 517, Pandya was joined by Mohammed Shami. They both put on a stand of 62 runs for the ninth wicket.

Pandya hit three sixes, which is most by a debut batsman for India in Tests, and five boundaries in his 49-ball knock while Shami notched up three sixes in his run-a-ball 30 runs. 

Watch the video here: 

India managed to get to 600-run mark before getting bowled out.

Earlier, Shikhar Dhawan just fell short of 10 runs of what could have been a brilliant double ton while Pujara scored 153 during the course.

TAGS

India's tour of Sri LankaHardik Pandya 50India vs Sri LankaVirat Kohlicricket news

