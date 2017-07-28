India's Tour of Sri Lanka: Milestone man Virat Kohli completes 1000 runs as Indian captain in overseas Tests

New Delhi: Virat Kohli reached yet another milestone in his storied career on Friday when he moved past the 1000-run mark as India's captain in overseas Tests. After missing out on the first innings of the opening Test against Sri Lanka, the skipper batted beautifully today at Galle.

He reached the milestone with a double off the third ball of the 33rd over, bowled by Danushka Gunathilaka. At the end of day's play, Kohli was unbeaten on 76 (114 balls) as India took a mammoth 598-run second innings lead.

Kohli and Abhinav Mukund 81 (116), who got out off the last ball of the day, put up a 133-run third wicket partnership to end Lanka's chance of coming back into the match.

Lankan bowlers have done well to remove first innings heroes Shikhar Dhawan and Cheteshwar Pujara cheaply, for 14 and 15 runs respectively. But they ran into a resolute Mukund-Kohli partnership.

Earlier, Kohli declined to enforce follow-on despite India taking a huge 309-run first innings lead. This is the second time under Kohli's leadership that India have opted to bat despite gaining a sizeable innings lead.

Earlier this year, in the one-off Test match against visiting Bangladesh, India took a first innings lead of 299, yet opted to bat again. India won the match by 208 runs at Hyderabad.