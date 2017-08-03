India's Tour of Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma to return home for medical check up

New Delhi: India's star batsman Rohit Sharma will return to Mumbai for a routine medical check up on Thursday. The right-handed batsman is in Sri Lanka with the Indian team.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), however, revealed that it will be a follow up to his recent surgery. Sharma underwent a thigh surgery in London last November, then made a return to competitive cricket only in the Indian Premier League held in April-May.

"The BCCI medical team confirms that batsman Mr. Rohit Sharma will undergo a scheduled medical check up, as a follow up after his recent surgery," said the BCCI in a statement.

"There is no health or fitness concern and Mr. Rohit Sharma will fly to Mumbai later today i.E. August 3, 2017, and will rejoin the team tomorrow i.E. August 4, 2017," it added.

Sharma didn't feature in the two Tests in Sri Lanka. But he scored a fluent 83 against Sri Lanka Board President's XI in the warm-up match.

After making his Test debut in 2013 against West Indies at Kolkata, Sharma has played 21 matches, scoring 1184 runs with the help of two hundreds. He last played a Test match in November, 2016 against New Zealand at Indore.