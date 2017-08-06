close
India's Tour of Sri Lanka: Skipper Virat Kolhi hails India's winning habit

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, August 6, 2017 - 19:31
New Delhi: Skipper Virat Kohli has hailed India's new-found winning mentality and said that they don't really care if a Test match is playing at home or away. On Saturday, India defeated hosts Sri Lanka by an innings and 53 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three match series.

While addressing media after the match, Kohli said that Indian team has developed a habit of winning, irrespective of geographical boundaries, and it is hungry to extend the consistent run.

"Well, it's obviously nice to win this series again. We won this last time also, in 2015. Yes, we do have that chance, but honestly speaking, we are not looking at Test matches or Test cricket now as home and away anymore. We are just looking at Test matches as Test matches and we want to win anywhere that we play," Kohli said.

With the win in Colombo, India not only recorded their eighth consecutive series win but also their first win by an innings in Lanka. It was also their eighth win in the island nation, with Kohli himself becoming the first Indian captain to win two Test series in Lanka.

India, having already retained the series that they won 2-1 in 2015, will now target an overseas whitewash when the third Test starts in Pallekele on August 12.

"If we can believe enough in our abilities then we are not really bothered about where we are playing. That kind of energy I can sense in the team, and the team believes that as well. We are creating a habit of winning that I think can be carried on in future as well."

