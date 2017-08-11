 
Essel Group 90 years
India's Tour of Sri Lanka, Third Test, Day 1: Live Streaming, TV Listing, Time

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, August 11, 2017 - 23:29
India&#039;s Tour of Sri Lanka, Third Test, Day 1: Live Streaming, TV Listing, Time
Courtesy: IANS

New Delhi: Virat Kohli-led Team India will like to end the three-match Test series against Sri Lanka with a win to complete their first-ever whitewash in the island nation. 

India have already won the series 2-0 and the third and final Test of the series will begin in Kandy from Saturday. 

This is also the first time that an Indian captain has won two series in Sri Lanka. India began the Sri Lanka tour with a thumping 304-run win in the first Test at Galle. They then humbled the hosts by an innings and 53 runs in the second Test. 

India will be forced to make changes to their playing XI as Ravindra Jadeja was suspended by ICC for one-match. In all likelihood, Kuldeep Yadav will replace him. 

For Sri Lanka, injuries continue to pose a big problem. Nuwan Pradeep and Rangana Herath are out of the third Test. Dhanuska Chameera is back in the squad and Sri Lanka will be going with one of their most inexperienced bowling unit in recent times.

Squads:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Abhinav Mukund, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Axar Patel

Sri Lanka: Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Upul Tharanga, Dimuth Karunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Dilruwan Perera, Malinda Pushpakumara, Lakshan Sandakan, Lahiru Thirimanne

When?

The third and final match of the three-match Test series between India and Sri Lanka will be played from Saturday, August 12 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy.

Time?

The play on day one of the third Test between India and Sri Lanka will start at 10:00 AM IST. The toss takes place at 9:30 AM. 

Where to watch?

The third Test match will be on air on Sony Pictures Networks. The TV channels that will broadcast the match are TEN 3, SONY SIX and SONY SIX HD.

Live streaming?

You can watch the live streaming on of India vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test on sportsinspireslife.com. 

