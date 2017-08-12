India's Tour of Sri Lanka, Third Test, Day 2: Live Streaming, TV Listing, Time

New Delhi: Virat Kohli-led Team India laid the platform for yet another day of good batting in the series with a 188-run record opening partnership but Sri Lanka scripted a comeback by picking up six wickets before close of play on day one in the third Test in Kandy.

India were 329 for 6 at stumps with Wriddhiman Saha and Hardik Pandya at the crease. Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul shared the opening partnership with the former scoring a hundred. Not other batsmen could score a fifty. For Sri Lanka, Malinda Pushpakumara picked up three wickets while Lakshan Sankadan and Vishwa Fernando picked up two each.

Sri Lanka Playing XI – Dimuth Karunaratne, Upul Tharanga, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Dilruwan Perera, Malinda Pushpakumara, Lakshan Sandakan, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando

India Playing XI – Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Wriddhiman Saha, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav

When?

The third and final match of the three-match Test series between India and Sri Lanka will be played from Saturday, August 12 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy.

Time?

The play on day two of the third Test between India and Sri Lanka will start at 10:00 AM IST.

Where to watch?

The third Test match will be on air on Sony Pictures Networks. The TV channels that will broadcast the match are TEN 3, SONY SIX and SONY SIX HD.

Live streaming?

You can watch the live streaming on of India vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test on sportsinspireslife.com.