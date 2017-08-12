close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

India's Tour of Sri Lanka, Third Test, Day 2: Live Streaming, TV Listing, Time

India were 329 for 6 at stumps with Wriddhiman Saha and Hardik Pandya at the crease. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, August 12, 2017 - 23:50
India&#039;s Tour of Sri Lanka, Third Test, Day 2: Live Streaming, TV Listing, Time
Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: Virat Kohli-led Team India laid the platform for yet another day of good batting in the series with a 188-run record opening partnership but Sri Lanka scripted a comeback by picking up six wickets before close of play on day one in the third Test in Kandy. 

India were 329 for 6 at stumps with Wriddhiman Saha and Hardik Pandya at the crease. Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul shared the opening partnership with the former scoring a hundred. Not other batsmen could score a fifty. For Sri Lanka, Malinda Pushpakumara picked up three wickets while Lakshan Sankadan and Vishwa Fernando picked up two each.

Sri Lanka Playing XI – Dimuth Karunaratne, Upul Tharanga, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Dilruwan Perera, Malinda Pushpakumara, Lakshan Sandakan, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando

India Playing XI – Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Wriddhiman Saha, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav

When?

The third and final match of the three-match Test series between India and Sri Lanka will be played from Saturday, August 12 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy.

Time?

The play on day two of the third Test between India and Sri Lanka will start at 10:00 AM IST. 

Where to watch?

The third Test match will be on air on Sony Pictures Networks. The TV channels that will broadcast the match are TEN 3, SONY SIX and SONY SIX HD.

Live streaming?

You can watch the live streaming on of India vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test on sportsinspireslife.com. 

TAGS

Indiab vs Sri LankaIndia vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test Day 2India Cricket News

From Zee News

Being defensive is not my natural game, says Shikhar Dhawan
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Being defensive is not my natural game, says Shikhar Dhawan

PKL 2017: Gujarat Fortunegiants defeat Delhi Dabang 29-25, stay on top Zone A table
Pro Kabaddi League 2017cricket

PKL 2017: Gujarat Fortunegiants defeat Delhi Dabang 29-25,...

PKL 2017: Rahul Chaudhari&#039;s Telugu Titans suffer 6th defeat, lose to UP Yoddhas
English Premier League 2017-18

PKL 2017: Rahul Chaudhari's Telugu Titans suffer 6th d...

SL vs IND, 3rd Test: Chaminda Vaas hails Lankan spin dou of Malinda Pushpakumara, Lakshan Sadakan
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

SL vs IND, 3rd Test: Chaminda Vaas hails Lankan spin dou of...

SEE PIC: KL Rahul wants to follow The Great Khali&#039;s diet
cricket

SEE PIC: KL Rahul wants to follow The Great Khali's di...

Brazilian Paulinho close to 40m euro Barcelona move from Guangzhou Evergrande: Reports
Football

Brazilian Paulinho close to 40m euro Barcelona move from Gu...

Olympic Task Force recommends steps to improve sports in India
Other Sports

Olympic Task Force recommends steps to improve sports in In...

Other Sports

Bajrang Punia defeats Rahul Mann in trials, to represent In...

Nine-man champions Chelsea beaten 2-3 by Burnley at Stamford Bridge
English Premier LeagueFootball

Nine-man champions Chelsea beaten 2-3 by Burnley at Stamfor...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video