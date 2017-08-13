India's Tour of Sri Lanka, Third Test, Day 3: Live Streaming, TV Listing, Time

New Delhi: Team India's bowlers left Sri Lanka staring at a huge defeat and a series whitewash after another shambolic batting performance saw the hosts being bundled out for 135 in their first innings in the third and final Test on Sunday.

The hosts, who also suffered heavy defeats in Galle and Colombo inside four days, were made to follow on and reached 19 for one at close of the second day’s play, still trailing India by 333 with nine second innings wickets in hand.

Opening batsman Upul Tharanga made seven before he chopped Umesh Yadav onto his stumps for his second dismissal in the day.

Dimuth Karunaratne was unbeaten on 12 with nightwatchman Malinda Pushpakumara yet to score.

Sri Lanka Playing XI – Dimuth Karunaratne, Upul Tharanga, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Dilruwan Perera, Malinda Pushpakumara, Lakshan Sandakan, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando

India Playing XI – Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Wriddhiman Saha, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav

When?

The third and final match of the three-match Test series between India and Sri Lanka will be played from Saturday, August 12 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy.

Time?

The play on day three of the third Test between India and Sri Lanka will start at 10:00 AM IST.

Where to watch?

The third Test match will be on air on Sony Pictures Networks. The TV channels that will broadcast the match are TEN 3, SONY SIX and SONY SIX HD.

Live streaming?

You can watch the live streaming on of India vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test on sportsinspireslife.com.