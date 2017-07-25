close
India's Tour of Sri Lanka: Yuvraj Singh trolls Shikhar Dhawan for not wearing shoes

The BCCI shared pictures on their Twitter handle where Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya and Umesh Yadav could be seen donning India's whites.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, July 25, 2017 - 23:50
India&#039;s Tour of Sri Lanka: Yuvraj Singh trolls Shikhar Dhawan for not wearing shoes
Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Team India seems to be all geared up for the long overseas season. After a successful home season, the Virat Kohli-led team continued their brilliant run of form during the ICC Champions Trophy in England and the limited-overs series against the West Indies.

Now, the Men in Blue are all set for a series in Sri Lanka for a three-match Test series, that starts July 26 in Galle.

Ahead of the first match, the top-ranked team revealed their new Test kits.

The BCCI shared pictures on their Twitter handle where Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya and Umesh Yadav could be seen donning India's whites.

However, there was something unusual about Dhawan's picture. The left-handed batsman was wearing a pair of slippers instead of shoes which caught the attention of Yuvraj Singh and he was quick to point it out by replying on the picture.

Dhawan replied immediately to Sunrisers Hyderabad teammate saying that he wasn’t expecting the entire length of the picture to go up on social media. In a cheeky statement, he also said that “it doesn’t matter” as he can still carry off the slippers with swag.

India last visited the shores of Sri Lanka in 2015 when they won the Test series by 2-1. They are again tipped as favorites to win the 3-match series against the island nation.

India vs Sri Lanka, Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh, India Cricket News

