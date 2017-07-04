close
India's tour of West Indies 2017: Yuvraj Singh gifts 'YouWeCan' bat to Darren Bravo

Yuvraj met with the 28-year old West Indian and gifted him a 'YouWeCan' bat, in a bid to promote his charity foundation with the same name.

Last Updated: Tuesday, July 4, 2017 - 22:55
India&#039;s tour of West Indies 2017: Yuvraj Singh gifts &#039;YouWeCan&#039; bat to Darren Bravo
Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Virat Kohli led Team India, who are currently in the West Indies, are having a gala time both on and off the field, barring the 11-run loss to Jason Holder’s men in the fourth ODI on Sunday.

Last Tuesday, Virat Kohli and Co took a day off from cricket, to enjoy the scenic beauty and spend some time in the clear blue waters of Antigua.

While some of them spent their leisure time playing beach volleyball, going on a Jetski ride, India’s middle order batsman Yuvraj Singh, met up with West Indian batsman Darren Bravo, brother of Dwayne Bravo.

Yuvraj met with the 28-year old West Indian and gifted him a 'YouWeCan' bat, in a bid to promote his charity foundation with the same name.

Yuvraj, who battled cancer after his heroics in the 2011 World Cup, launched the YouWeCan foundation in 2015.

The Windies batsman took to Instagram and shared a picture with caption, "#youwecan @yuvisofficialthank you very much."

 

#youwecan @yuvisofficial thank you very much.

A post shared by DB46 (@dmbravo46) on

India will play the fifth ODI against the West Indies on Thursday in Jamaica, where the Men in Blue will look to clinch the series. After that, the visitors will also play a one off T20 international on Sunday.

TAGS

West Indies Vs IndiaYuvraj SinghYouWeCansports newsDarren BravoVirat Kohli

