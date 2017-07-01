India's tour of West Indies, 3rd ODI: Commanding MS Dhoni stops skipper Virat Kohli from wasting a review

New Delhi: It keeps happening. And fans are loving it. Mahendra Singh Dhoni, regarded as one of the best captains ever, once again showed how valuable his inputs can be during the third ODI against the West Indies at North Sound on Friday.

In the 36th over, Ravichandran Ashwin seemed to have trapped Devendra Bishoo with a beauty, ball was hitting the pads. Indian players erupted, and skipper Kohli almost decided to go for the review.

Then it happened. Dhoni in command, asked Kohli go to slow.

“Leg stump ke bahar jar rahi hai. Review kaharab ho jayega aur kuch nahin," Dhoni was heard telling Kohli. It loosely translated into, "it's missing leg stump. We will waste the review and nothing else."

As expected, there was no review taken in that instance.

And fans have a field day.

India won the match comfortably, by 93 runs after bowling out the home side for 158 inside 49 overs.