India's tour of West Indies: Mohammed Shami plays first ODI since 2015 ICC World Cup

India were still world champions and Champions Trophy holders when Shami played last time for the Men in Blue. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, July 2, 2017 - 22:07
India&#039;s tour of West Indies: Mohammed Shami plays first ODI since 2015 ICC World Cup
Courtesy: IANS

New Delhi: Mohammed Shami, who failed to get a game despite being a part of India's squad for the ICC Champions Trophy in England, finally got to play in the 4th ODI against the West Indies on Sunday.

Shami replaced Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who was rested for the 4th installment of the ongoing 5-match ODI series in the Caribbean, in India's playing XI after he warmed the bench for the first three ODIs.

India were still world champions and Champions Trophy holders when last time Shami played for the Men in Blue. 

The pacer played his last ODI against Australia in the 2015 World Cup before he got an injury in his knee. He had a surgery after the World Cup and was out of cricket for 15 months before making a comeback to Tests.

The Bengal pacer played the Test series against England but injured the knee in the third Test and was out of action since then.

Overall, he has played 47 matches for India and has taken 87 wickets at an average of 24.87. Shami did play the Indian Premier League for the Delhi Daredevils.

India made two other changes in the squad after getting a 2-0 unassailable lead by winning the 3rd ODI as the 1st ODI was washed out due to persistent rain.

Ravindra Jadeja replaced Ravichandran Ashwin and Dinesh Karthik came in place of Yuvraj Singh.

"We want to be ruthless as a side and play to the best of our potential. We were put under the pump in the last game, but we came out on top again. The players are pretty optimistic in going ahead in these two games also," said skipper Virat Kohli while announcing the team changes.

Mohammed Shami

