close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

India's tour of West Indies: Kyle Hope, Sunil Ambris get maiden ODI call-up

Hope, brother of current West Indies wicketkeeper, leads Trinidad and Tobago in domestic cricket while Ambris plays as a wicketkeeper-batsman for Windward Islands.

PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, June 28, 2017 - 12:34
India&#039;s tour of West Indies: Kyle Hope, Sunil Ambris get maiden ODI call-up
PTI

North Sound: Trailing 0-1 in the series, the West Indies have brought in two fresh faces -- Kyle Hope and Sunil Ambris -- for the remaining three ODIs against India.

Hope and Ambris replaced Jonathan Carter and Kesrick Williams in the 13-man squad.

Hope, brother of current West Indies wicketkeeper, leads Trinidad and Tobago in domestic cricket while Ambris plays as a wicketkeeper-batsman for Windward Islands.

"Sunil Ambris and Kyle Hope are two very promising young batsmen who have been selected on the basis of strong performances in our competitions," said Courtney Browne, Cricket West Indies' chairman of selectors.

"Kyle opened on our last A team one-day tour to Sri Lanka and had some very good performances. In addition, he also had a good showing opening the batting for the Trinidad & Tobago Red Force franchise in this year's PCL competition."

Talking about Ambris, Browne added: "Sunil did well in our Regional Super50 One-Day tournament and also had a good showing in this year's PCL first-class tournament for Windward Islands Volcanoes, and therefore will fit within our middle order.

"They will be up against a good Indian team and they have an opportunity to show their skills and contribute to a stronger team performance."

The third ODI takes place here on Friday and the same venue will also stage the fourth ODI before teams travel to Jamaica for the final ODI and a T20 International.

India lead the series 1-0 after a comfortable 105-run win in the second ODI at Port of Spain, following the washed out series opener.

Squad: Jason Holder (captain), Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Roston Chase, Miguel Cummins, Kyle Hope, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Ashley Nurse, Kieran Powell, Rovman Powell

TAGS

India's tour of West Indies: IndiaWest IndiesWest Indies Vs IndiaWI vs INDKyle HopeSunil Ambriscricket news

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

Best 4G Smartphones under Rs 5,000 In India

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

Cristiano Ronaldo is angry, but I think he will stay, believes Real Madrid chief Florentino Perez
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo is angry, but I think he will stay, belie...

cricket

Kumar Sangakkara becomes first batsman to reach 1000 runs i...

WWE Battleground 2017: Jinder Mahal set to defend WWE Championship in Punjabi Prison match against Randy Orton
Other Sports

WWE Battleground 2017: Jinder Mahal set to defend WWE Champ...

ICC Women&#039;s World Cup 2017: Confident India eager to continue winning run against West Indies – Preview
cricket

ICC Women's World Cup 2017: Confident India eager to c...

Fielding coach R Sridhar spells out differences between Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble&#039;s coaching style
cricket

Fielding coach R Sridhar spells out differences between Rav...

Jelena Ostapenko chases more Wimbledon glory as Daria Kasatkina lurks
Tennis

Jelena Ostapenko chases more Wimbledon glory as Daria Kasat...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video